Stockbridge Acquires 540,478 SF Inland Empire Industrial Portfolio for $142MM
San Francisco based Stockbridge acquires 100% leased assets in premier IE West location
Cushman & Wakefield’s EDSF also sources acquisition financing for transaction
Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has arranged the sale of a core industrial portfolio totaling 540,478 square feet in Southern California’s premier Inland Empire West (IEW) submarket. The portfolio consists of two freestanding Class A buildings located a few miles apart at 3351 E Philadelphia St and 4450 E Lowell St in the city of Ontario. The buildings are 100% leased to prominent tenants in the distribution and retail industries.
San Francisco based Stockbridge acquired the two-property portfolio from Principal Asset ManagementSM a global financial and investment management firm. The portfolio sold for $142.25 million.
Jeff Chiate, Jeffrey Cole, Rick Ellison, and Matt Leupold of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group—West represented the seller in the transaction. The firm’s Phil Lombardo, Chuck Belden and Andrew Starnes also provided leasing advisory.
Additionally, a Cushman & Wakefield Equity, Debt & Structured Finance (EDSF) team of Rob Rubano, Brian Share, Joseph Lieske, Max Schafer, and Becca Tse collaborated in sourcing acquisition financing for the transaction.
“Stockbridge has acquired an institutional-quality industrial portfolio with a phenomenal infill location combined with strong tenancy and premium distribution features and functionality. Both properties have maintained a historical occupancy of 100% for nearly a decade speaking to the tenant demand for industrial buildings of this quality and location,” said Jeff Chiate, Executive Vice Chair. “Additionally, with current rents below market rate, the buyer has a compelling mark-to market opportunity along with existing durable cash flow, providing a variety of value-add strategies.”
The properties offer convenient access to Southern California’s robust freeway network and other vital nodes of transit such as Ontario International Airport, the Los Angeles & Long Beach Ports, and LAX International Airport (60 miles). Access to a deep labor pool and robust consumer population also makes the region a superior industrial location.
According to Cushman & Wakefield’s latest industrial market report, the Inland Empire West submarket had a vacancy rate of 5.4% in Q1 2024, representing the tightest submarket in the broader Inland Empire market. Additionally, IEW achieved nearly 1 million square feet of positive net absorption (occupancy growth) in the first quarter of 2024.
Stater Bros. Charities and Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling Give Back to Military Families
Stater Bros. Charities, the philanthropic arm of Stater Bros. Markets, partnered with Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling again this year for their Give Back program during National Military Appreciation Month. The program ran for the entire month of May, during which Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling committed to donating $0.25 per eligible product purchased to the Bob Hope USO. Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling donated $15,000, and Stater Bros. Charities matched their donation for a total contribution of $30,000.
A check presentation occurred during a K-EARTH 101 radiothon benefiting the Bob Hope USO. The radiothon took place at the Bob Hope USO at LAX (Los Angeles International Airport) on June 29, 2023, where Stater Bros. Charities and Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling presented Bob Hope USO with a $30,000 check.
Bob Hope USO’s mission is to strengthen America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. The Give Back program is a unique opportunity to show gratitude and support to the brave men and women who risk their lives for our freedoms and to care for their families while they are away from home on deployment.
“Stater Bros. Markets has a long history of supporting veterans, service members, and their families,” said Danielle Oehlman, Director, Stater Bros. Charities. “We are so pleased to partner with our friends at Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling and the USO to give back to those who have given so much for us.”
Lorin Stewart, President, USO West Region, said, “We are deeply grateful to Stater Bros. Charities and Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling for being sustaining partners of the USO. The Give Back program embodies the essence of the USO mission by enabling the community at large to come together to support and give thanks to our armed forces and their brave military families in an impactful way.”
Funds will support the Bob Hope USO and USO San Diego Center operations, including programs and services that strengthen the social, mental, physical, and emotional well-being of local military service members, their families, and their communities.
BDK Logistics Intelligence Fully Leases 114,190 SF Industrial Facility in Corona, CA
Cushman & Wakefield represents landlord in lease in SoCal’s Inland Empire
Cushman & Wakefield announced that BDK Logistics Intelligence, Inc. has signed a lease for an entire 114,190-square-foot industrial facility at 1161 Olympic Drive in Corona, California. Situated in Southern California’s renowned Inland Empire, the building is owned by Monterey Rancho Mirage, LLC, which was represented by Brett Lockwood and Rick Ellison of Cushman & Wakefield in the transaction.
“We are pleased to welcome BDK to the property as a quality industrial tenant that is expanding its presence in the market, which it also currently occupies multiple warehouse facilities,” said Director Brett Lockwood. “Our client was instrumental in helping this deal transact as there were many variables that needed to be navigated which led to this lease coming together quickly and successfully.”
1161 Olympic Drive is a quality freestanding building situated on ±4.8 acres and features 20 dock high loading doors. The property is conveniently located off Interstate 15 near the confluence of SR 91 and is proximate to the extensive freeway network traversing the entire Greater Los Angeles region and into other major markets in and out of state.
According to Cushman & Wakefield’s latest Q2-2023 quarterly report, the Inland Empire industrial market posted an overall vacancy of 3.4% and has recorded more than 2.7 million square feet of positive net absorption through the first half of 2023.
Hernandez resigns as County CEO; Snoke will continue filling in pending Board action
Leonard X. Hernandez resigned from the post of County Chief Executive Officer effective today. County Chief Operating Officer Luther Snoke has been filling in for Hernandez while Hernandez has been on leave and will continue to do so. The Board of Supervisors will act to appoint an interim or permanent CEO shortly.
“The Board of Supervisors appreciates the service Leonard provided to the public and the County organization, especially as we navigated our way through the pandemic and other very difficult challenges,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Dawn Rowe.
Hernandez provided the following statement:
“It has been an extreme privilege to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of San Bernardino County. I am thankful to the Board of Supervisors for their leadership and the hard-working men and women who do amazing work every day. Due to an urgent family health issue that requires my immediate and undivided attention, I have informed the Board of my resignation. Under the strong leadership of the Board of Supervisors and the County’s executive team, the County will continue doing great things for the residents of San Bernardino County.”
“The Board of Supervisors is committed to a seamless transition in staff leadership with no interruption in County services or impact on County residents or employees,” Rowe said. “Luther has performed well filling in for Leonard and I am confident in his ability to continue serving in this role until the Board takes action.”
