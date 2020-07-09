PEOPLE ON THE MOVE

Michael K. Krouse accepts dual role with California Travel Association

Executive Committee and Pac Trustee for 2020-2021

July 8, 2020 — Michael K. Krouse, CHME, CASE, President and CEO of the Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau, has agreed to serve on the Executive Committee for California Travel Association (CalTravel) as well as a PAC Trustee for the organization.

California Travel Association (Cal Travel) is the united voice of the travel and tourism industry in the state, to advocate on issues and legislation that affects the industry. “It is my honor to serve and work with an amazing group of Tourism Industry leaders and professionals who truly care and are focused on protecting our future, tourism funding, and so much more. As an Executive Committee Member of CalTravel, I am passionate to support tourism thru advocacy.” Said Michael Krouse, President & CEO of the Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“As a highly effective and enthusiastic leader in the California tourism industry, Michael brings a wealth of experience, ideas and energy to CalTravel’s leadership. We are thrilled to have him join the Executive Committee in addition to his role as a CalTravel PAC Trustee” Said Barb Newton, CEO of CalTravel. For a complete list of Executive Committee, PAC Trustees, Board Members and more visit: https://www.caltravel.org/

As a leader in the tourism industry, Krouse elevated Greater Ontario to a recognized brand and focuses on growing its reputation as a strong Southern California inland destination on its own along with access to attractions and experiences all within an hour in any direction. Krouse oversees Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau, Ontario Convention Center, California Welcome Center at Ontario Mills and Toyota Arena. Since its inception in 2014, the Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau, representing the cities of Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga to visitors nationally and internationally, earned a $409 million economic impact to the region in the first 5 years alone. Recently Krouse said “It is vitally important to our local hotels, entertainment venues, convention center, restaurants, and retail stores that we do all we can to bring visitors to Greater Ontario.”

Prior to joining the Ontario team, Krouse served as the Senior Vice President of Sales and Client Services for the Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board, where he was responsible for managing a number of departments including Meetings and Convention Sales, Client Services, Research and Membership. Under his nine years of leadership, the generation of annual gains up to 318 percent in economic impact to Los Angeles resulting in an overall net gain of $5.8 billion during his term.