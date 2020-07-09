Bank of America Names Anthony Turner as Global Commercial Banking Market Executive for Los Angeles and Inland Empire

PEOPLE ON THE MOVE

Thursday, July 9, 2020 — Bank of America is pleased to announce that Anthony Turner has been named Global Commercial Banking market executive for the Greater Los Angeles and Inland Empire markets, leading a team of 17 commercial bankers covering Los Angeles County, Ventura County and the Inland Empire. Turner and his team will serve companies with annual revenues of $50 million to $2 billion, providing a variety of financial solutions, including treasury, credit, investment banking, risk management, international and wealth management.

With more than 20 years in the financial services industry, Turner joined Bank of America in 2015, and prior to that held a variety of leadership roles at Wells Fargo and CIT/OneWest Bank.

Turner earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Quantitative Economics from the University of California, San Diego. He also holds Series 7 and 63 licenses.

He is currently the vice chair of the Weingart YMCA, serves on the board of the City of Vernon Chamber of Commerce, and is an active member of the USC Alumni Association. He is also a former board member of the Los Angeles Sports Council and The New Leaders, as well as a former co-chair of Bank of America’s Black Professionals Group (BPG).