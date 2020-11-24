MGR Acquires Multi-Tenant Office Building for $3.75 Million

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION ALERT

MGR is proud to announce the acquisition of a multi-tenant office building for $3,750,000 in Rancho Cucamonga. As one of Southern California’s leading full-service real estate firms, MGR continues to dominate the Inland Empire real estate market.

The two-story professional building was previously managed by MGR Property Management for a number of years. Michael G. Rademaker and Tony Hermosillo, were the real estate agents involved in purchasing the multi-tenant office building, now part of the MGR Real Estate ownership portfolio. Built in 1986, this office building has approximately, 30,162 sq. ft. and sits on a 94,961 sq. ft. lot. It consists of 17 units with a main lobby, is elevator served, and has ample parking. The building is located with convenient access to the Interstates 10, 210, 15, and is adjacent to shopping centers and restaurants.

