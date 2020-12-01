Avison Young brokers acquisition of a 10,626-sf industrial building on behalf of Carli Suspension, Inc. in Perris, CA

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION ALERT

Avison Young announced today it has brokered the acquisition of a 10,626 square-foot industrial building located at 3468 Webster Avenue in Perris, CA, a city within the greater Inland Empire region. The property was acquired by Carli Suspension, Inc., a manufacturer of automotive suspension products.

Avison Young Principal Stan Nowak and Senior Vice President Cody Lerner, who are both located in the Inland Empire office in Ontario, represented Carli Suspension. The seller, KSN Holdings, Inc., was represented by Mahlon Tobias with Tobias Commercial.

“Our team is pleased to find an ideal property for Carli Suspension. The new space will help this company keep up with the growing demand for its products, and will serve as a fabrication shop,” said Nowak. “With its headquarters in Lake Elsinore, this new site marks its second Southern California location.”

The facility is situated within Expressway Business Park, an eight-building industrial project. The property features 23’ clear height in the warehouse, two ground-level doors, fully fenced yard, and a finished office space. The asset is well-located with access to the 215, 60, 91, 15 and 10 freeways.