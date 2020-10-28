Thursday, October 29, 2020
Commercial Real Estate Transactions

Marcus & Millichap Arranges The Sale Of 18,000+ Square Foot Industrial Building In Rancho Cucamonga For $3.1 Million

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION ALERT

October 28, 2020 – Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of an 18,298-square foot industrial property located in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., according to Matthew Luchs, Regional Manager of the firm’s Ontario office. The asset sold for $3,100,000.

Drew Wetherholt and Kevin Struve, Senior Vice President Investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Ontario office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller. The buyer was secured and represented by Drew Wetherholt and Kevin Struve.

The subject property is located at 8728 Utica Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. The industrial/warehouse features 4,500-square feet of office, 18-foot clearance height, 800/120-208V power and convenient access to Interstates 15 and 210.

