Fontana Warehouse Changes Hands In $1.55 Million Sale

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION ALERT

Richard Lee, SIOR, Nicholas Chang, CCIM, SIOR, Justin Kuehn and Sione Fua of the brokerage team Lee Chang Kuehn Fua with NAI Capital’s Ontario office negotiated the $1.55 million sale of a 13,016 square foot freestanding warehouse located at 10989 Calabash Avenue in Fontana, California. The team represented both sides of the transaction.

The seller, Bay Standard, a manufacturer of threaded steel rods used in construction, previously occupied the warehouse for 30 years and moved to a 27,000 square foot facility in Ontario, California.

The buyer, Pacific Metals Trading, a flat-rolled steel supplier, operates a facility in Gardena and is expanding its business to include the warehouse space in Fontana.

Located in the Southwest Industrial Park zone just south of the 10 Freeway, the warehouse sale also includes a +/- 1,116 square foot office, a .75-acre parcel, an exterior truck well, three oversized grade-level doors, and a concrete paved yard.

“The demand for industrial warehouse space in the area of Fontana continues to outpace availability, and we were delighted to provide our clients with a desirable solution to both of their requirements,” said Fua. “Both clients are manufacturers of materials used in construction and warehousing and require space with proximity to major corridors such as the I-10 and 15 Freeways. Pacific Metals Trading was strategic in their purchase of the property as the company has a major client based in Fontana,” Fua added.