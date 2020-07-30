Flights from Ontario to Chicago and Houston suspended early in pandemic restart in August

July 30, 2020 — Ontario International Airport (ONT) passengers will be able to fly nonstop to Chicago and Houston in August, marking the fourth straight month of flight increases for the Southern California airport, officials said today.

Southwest Airlines will resume nonstop service to Chicago’s Midway International Airport (MDW) seven days a week beginning August 11, while increasing its current schedules to Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Sacramento.

Airline/Flight Number Departure City/Local Time Arrival City/Local Time Southwest #368 Ontario (ONT) 7:15 a.m. Chicago (MDW) 1:00 p.m. Southwest #1414 Chicago (MDW) 9:15 p.m. Ontario (ONT) 11:25 p.m.

United Airlines will resume daily nonstop service between ONT and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) on August 3.

Airline Departure City/Local Time Arrival City/Local Time United Airlines #6083 Houston (IAH) 10:45 a.m. Ontario (ONT) 12:03 p.m. United Airlines #6068 Ontario (ONT) 12:45 p.m. Houston (IAH) 6:00 p.m. * Operated by Mesa Airlines dba United Express

Meanwhile, Frontier Airlines will add two flights per week to Denver.

“The past several months have been challenging, to say the least, but we have remained focused on restoring commercial air service at Ontario,” said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. “That Southwest and United are both resuming flights to popular U.S. destinations is a great vote of confidence in our customer base and our local economy.”

Based on current airline schedules, ONT will have 47 daily departures on average in August, 36% lower than August last year.

To help keep all safe and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Ontario Airport requires appropriate face covers for all customers, visitors and employees. The airport continues to utilize enhanced safeguards to keep facilities clean and germ-free, including frequent sanitizing of high-touch surfaces with highly effective disinfectant and security screening trays treated with powerful antimicrobial technology. Passengers should wash hands with soap and water frequently and use the many hand sanitizing stations that have been added throughout ONT terminals.