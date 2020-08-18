Ontario International Airport Welcomes New Volaris Service to Mexico City

Ontario International Airport today welcomed news that Volaris will launch nonstop service to Mexico City (MEX), making the capital city the second Mexico destination reached nonstop from ONT.

Ontario, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 — Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) today welcomed news that Volaris will launch nonstop service to Mexico City (MEX), making the capital city the second Mexico destination reached nonstop from ONT.

Volaris will begin the ONT-MEX service November 9, 2020. Reservations and tickets are available now at volaris.com at an introductory price of US$89.99. The new route will complement Volaris’ existing ONT nonstop flight serving Guadalajara (GDL) that began in 2014.

“The announcement is welcome news for travelers – both leisure and business – in the greater Los Angeles area,” said Mark Thorpe, ONT’s chief executive officer. “This new service enhances our efforts to develop an attractive aviation gateway and economic engine for the region. We are especially pleased that an existing airline partner has chosen ONT to expand its business with an important new route appealing to our growing customer base.”

Flight Origin Dest Dep Arr Freq Start 348 MEX ONT 9:25 p.m. 11:20 p.m. Mon. & Thurs. Nov. 9, 2020 349 ONT MEX 1:00 a.m. 6:55 a.m. Tues. & Sat. Nov. 10, 2020

The approximately two-hour flight will operate with A320 equipment outfitted with 179 coach seats.

Announcement of the ONT-MEX services comes on the heels of airlines resuming nonstop flights to Chicago Midway and Houston Intercontinental earlier this month, marking the fourth straight month of flight increases for ONT since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.