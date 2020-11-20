Citi Foundation Provides $15 Million in Support to 30 Community Development Financial Institutions Across the U.S.

Funds Directed to Organizations Serving Small Businesses Owned by People of Color and Households Most Impacted by COVID-19

The Citi Foundation today named 30 Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) that will collectively receive $15 million to support their efforts to provide small businesses with the vital resources needed to sustain their operations and support economically vulnerable households impacted by COVID-19. The CDFIs, which will each receive $500,000 in unrestricted funding, were selected through an open Request for Proposals application process based on their strong track record of serving small businesses owned by people of color and underserved individuals and communities.

“The disparate economic impacts of COVID-19 and systemic racial inequity reinforce the need for financial institutions of all sizes to work together to support communities of color in more effective ways,” said Brandee McHale, Head of Community Investing and Development and President of Citi Foundation. “By investing – and trusting – in these change agents on the frontlines, we’re helping these organizations to pivot, adjust and expand to address evolving needs and meet clients where they are.”

The $15 million fund was deployed by the Citi Foundation from initial net proceeds donated by Citi through its participation in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). This funding is a component of Citi and Citi Foundation’s more than $100 million provided to date in support of COVID-19-related community relief and economic recovery efforts globally.

“The global pandemic has exponentially increased the demand on CDFIs across the country to provide critical financial support to small businesses and communities of color,” said Calvin L. Holmes, President, Chicago Community Loan Fund. “The support from Citi Foundation is furnishing and emboldening CDFIs like ours with the flexibility we need to advance our work with these communities during a time of great crisis.”

“Citi Foundation’s funding has made it possible for us to continue our work in providing credit and services to small businesses and entrepreneurs who do not have access to loans from traditional commercial sources,” said Janie Barrera, President & CEO of LiftFund. “This latest endorsement of our work gives us the freedom and the opportunity to address local community needs without limitations.”

The following organizations have been selected to receive Citi Foundation funding:

Arizona

Chicanos Por La Causa: Helps individuals and families achieve self-sufficiency by providing affordable access to housing, healthcare, education, work, small business support and financing

California

Access Plus Capital: Provides affordable financing and business advisory services to small businesses and entrepreneurs of color in central California who are helping to create jobs in underserved communities

Delaware

True Access Capital: Educates and empowers business owners and entrepreneurs by augmenting technical expertise, increasing access to capital and stimulating business growth through Delaware and southeastern Pennsylvania

District of Columbia

City First Enterprises: Provides capital to Black and Latinx entrepreneurs and small business owners in the D.C. region, and works with public and corporate partners to build financial resiliency for small businesses

Florida

Capital Good Fund: Provides equitable loans to lower-income families for a variety of key needs

Illinois

Chicago Community Loan Fund: Serves small businesses owned by people of color and low-income individuals by providing grants, low-interest relief loans and technical assistance

Maryland

FSC First: Provides direct loans and grants to minority-owned small businesses, including Black and Latinx small business owners

Missouri

Justine PETERSEN: Provides affordable capital, loans, credit building products and financial education to minority-owned small businesses and entrepreneurs

New York

· Accompany Capital: Provides microloans, emergency grants and one-on-one counseling to small businesses owned by refugees, immigrants and people of color, as well as low- to moderate-income individuals impacted by COVID-19

· BOC Capital Corp: Serves Black and Latinx entrepreneurs across the NYC Metropolitan area by disbursing COVID-19 relief loans

· Greater Jamaica Development Corporation: Serves minority entrepreneurs across Queens, NY by providing technical assistance and accessible loan products

· Grow Brooklyn Inc.: Serves small businesses and low-income families in Brooklyn, NY through counseling, technical assistance and legal services alongside its CDFI affiliate Brooklyn Cooperative Federal Credit Union

· Neighborhood Trust Financial Partners: Supports minority- and women-owned small businesses and low-income workers in NYC by providing financial coaching and affordable financial products in partnership with its CDFI affiliate, Neighborhood Trust Federal Credit Union

· PathStone Enterprise Center: Provides disaster relief and recovery services to underserved and minority-owned small businesses impacted by COVID-19 and the earthquakes in Puerto Rico

· TruFund: Serves small businesses owned by women and people of color by providing affordable, flexible financing and customized support services

South Dakota

Four Bands Community Fund: Delivers programming aimed at building financial capability and greater access to capital for Native Americans across the state of South Dakota

Texas

LiftFund: Provides capital and services to small businesses and entrepreneurs across Texas who do not have access to loans from traditional sources

