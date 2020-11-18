Frontier Airlines adds to Ontario International Airport schedule in 2021

Low-cost carrier plans new flights to four U.S. cities and restart of service to three destinations

Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials cheered news from Frontier Airlines that the low-cost carrier will add service to seven popular U.S. destinations in early 2021.

Frontier will begin new service to Phoenix, Sacramento, San Francisco and Chicago (O’Hare International Airport) between February and May. The frequency of flights to Phoenix is scheduled to increase to four per week in March, with flights to Sacramento and San Francisco increasing to four per week beginning in May.

The Denver-based carrier will also restart flights suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic to Las Vegas, Orlando and Miami between February and April.

Destination FlightsPer Week Start Date FlightsPer Week Start Date Phoenix (PHX)* Two February 11 Four March 11 Sacramento (SMF)* Two March 11 Four May 13 San Francisco (SFO)* Two March 11 Four May 13 Chicago (ORD)* Four May 13 Las Vegas (LAS)** Four February 11 Orlando (MCO)** Four February 11 Miami (MIA)** Four April 15

*New service **Restart of service

“Frontier is a longtime Ontario partner – the first to announce new service after ONT’s transfer to local control in 2016. They recognize the value of our low-cost, international gateway,” said Mark Thorpe, Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) chief executive officer. “Like other carriers, Frontier felt the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but is now betting that a rebuild of its Ontario flight schedule will help quicken its return to profitability. And that’s a good bet.”

“We’re delighted to expand our service at Ontario, making flying in the region, to Chicago or Florida both affordable and convenient for local travelers,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Frontier is committed to protecting the health and safety of our customers on every flight and this new service will adhere to Frontier’s highest health standards, including enhanced cleaning, temperature screenings for all passengers and required mask wearing.”

Ontario airport has recorded six straight months of passenger volume growth since air travel reached its low point in April when passenger levels declined by 93%. Having regained almost 50% of its passenger volume, ONT is experiencing a quicker recovery than any airport in California and most other U.S. airports. In October, Delta Air Lines launched twice-daily, nonstop flights to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

“Ontario Airport has established itself as a premier aviation gateway and one of the aviation industry’s genuine success stories. We’re grateful for the support of our airline partners and are optimistic heading into 2021 that passenger traffic will continue to grow at a healthy rate,” said Alan Wapner, president of the OIAA Commission.

ONT continues intensive efforts to keep passengers and guests safe while in the airport and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by frequently sanitizing restrooms, gate areas and high-touch surfaces with highly effective disinfectant, and utilizing security screening trays treated with powerful antimicrobial technology.

Ontario requires appropriate face covers for all customers, visitors and employees. Passengers are urged to wash hands with soap and water frequently and use the many hand sanitizing stations that have been added throughout ONT terminals. Vending machines including personal protective equipment such as face covers, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are also located in passenger terminals.