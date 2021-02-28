BNBuilders — People On The Move

Eleonor Oshitoye – Diversity and Inclusion Manager

BNBuilders welcomes Eleonor Oshitoye as its Diversity and Inclusion Manager in charge of overseeing its corporate diversity program. Eleonor is a construction industry veteran who has recently led the diversity and inclusion efforts on large projects such as the Climate Pledge Arena and Elliott Bay Seawall in Seattle. She also has extensive experience in higher education, healthcare, and public projects. Eleonor is also a former small business owner and understands the challenges women and minority-owned businesses face.

At BNBuilders, Eleonor will lead the companywide diversity and inclusion program and support its project-level efforts to hire and support the MWBE community. Working closely with BNBuilders’ Human Resources department, she will develop and execute a strategy to recruit a diverse workforce. She will also work with project teams to implement MWBE subcontractor outreach programs while engaging with local and regional MWBE organizations.

Emily English – Director of Sustainability

BNBuilders is excited to announce Emily English as its new Director of Sustainability. At BNBuilders, Emily will oversee the development and implementation of its corporate sustainability strategy, including reducing its carbon footprint, improving the wellness of its employees, and working with project teams to pursue progressive sustainability objectives. She will also partner with designers, consultants, and industry organizations to explore and advance cutting-edge sustainable practices and solutions.

Over two decades in the construction industry, Emily’s experience includes working with the US Green Building Council, product manufacturers, trade associations, and a general contractor. She has overseen the sustainability efforts on projects seeking certifications, including LEED, Net Zero, and the Living Building Challenge. She also led a collaborative of large real estate owners comprised of Fortune 500 companies focused on sharing sustainable best practices, zero waste strategies, and circular design solutions.

Michelle Bungay – Corporate Risk Manager

BNBuilders is happy to announce Michelle Bungay’s arrival as its Corporate Risk Manager. Michelle brings over two decades of construction industry experience and will oversee BNBuilders’ contracts and insurance teams. Throughout her extensive career, Michelle has worked in various roles on education, corporate office, tribal, and tech projects. This wide-ranging background and project history gives her a unique perspective on construction and the associated risks.

Michelle’s primary role for BNBuilders will be assessing and analyzing contractual and insurance risks for new projects and clients. She will also be involved in subcontract and master agreement negotiations, as well as subcontractor prequalification, insurance, and bonding. She will play a key role in assisting with negotiating owner and project contracts and managing BNBuilders’ insurance and bonding processes. Michelle will support BNBuilders’ entire operations throughout California, Colorado, and the Pacific Northwest.

Casey Tallon – Design Manager and Mass Timber Specialist

Casey Tallon has joined BNBuilders as a Design Manager and Mass Timber Specialist. Casey has been working in the construction industry for nearly two decades and is a licensed Professional and Structural Engineer. Casey’s project history comprises extensive work for higher education institutions, including the University of Washington and the University of Idaho, as well as K-12, civic, and developer-led projects. Prior to joining BNBuilders, Casey worked with KATERRA and Coughlin Porter Lundeen. His experience includes working as a structural engineer on mass timber projects and for a mass timber manufacturer and supplier.

At BNBuilders, Casey will support companywide project design management processes, focusing on projects using mass and cross-laminated timber structural systems. His involvement will extend from preconstruction through project completion. He will collaborate with project teams, designers, and subcontractors to develop construction documents and ensure quality execution.

