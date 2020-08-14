Bank of America Provides 74,000 Face Masks to Underserved Communities across the Inland Empire

The company has partnered with local organizations to help ensure the nation’s most impacted communities get the resources needed

In communities across the country, Bank of America has been working with local partners to provide resources to vulnerable and underserved communities hardest hit by the coronavirus. Across the Inland Empire, which is experiencing a significant increase in the number of coronavirus cases, Bank of America is partnering with eight regional front-line nonprofits to distribute personal protective equipment (PPE), specifically 74,000 masks.

This donation is part of a nationwide effort by Bank of America to immediately distribute nearly four million PPE masks to communities disproportionally impacted by the coronavirus, including communities of color, and is connected to its $1 billion, four-year commitment of additional support to help local communities address economic and racial inequality accelerated by a global pandemic. This donation adds to the four million masks that the company donated earlier this year in cities across the country.

“The health and safety of our employees, clients and communities remain our top priority during this health and humanitarian crisis,” said Al Arguello, Bank of America market president for the Inland Empire. “In addition to providing more than $600,000 in virus relief grants to local nonprofits, another way we are helping communities slow the spread of the virus is by working with local partners to distribute PPE masks to the most vulnerable populations, such as to low-to-moderate income families, homeless individuals and communities of color disproportionately impacted, in addition to frontline workers, schools and health centers serving these communities.”

Below is how the 74,000 masks will be distributed across the Inland Empire.

Arrowhead United Way will receive 6,000 masks to distribute to low income residents as well as to local businesses to help protect customers.

will receive 6,000 masks to distribute to low income residents as well as to local businesses to help protect customers. CAP San Bernardino will distribute 10,000 masks for use with staff, volunteers and those who utilize their emergency assistance, homelessness support and food banks in San Bernardino.

will distribute 10,000 masks for use with staff, volunteers and those who utilize their emergency assistance, homelessness support and food banks in San Bernardino. Crafton Hills College in Yucaipa will receive 10,000 masks to be distributed to students.

in Yucaipa will receive 10,000 masks to be distributed to students. Fair Housing Council of Riverside County will use its 10,000 masks for staff and community members who utilize its services.

will use its 10,000 masks for staff and community members who utilize its services. Galilee Center will distribute its 2,000 masks to migrant farm workers and families in Coachella Valley.

will distribute its 2,000 masks to migrant farm workers and families in Coachella Valley. Inland Valley United Way will distribute 10,000 masks to multiple skilled nursing facilities and food banks in the region.

will distribute 10,000 masks to multiple skilled nursing facilities and food banks in the region. Riverside Chamber of Commerce will receive 10,000 masks to distribute to local businesses in high-risk area as well as to other chambers of commerce that support African American and Latinx businesses in the region.

Parkview Legacy Foundation will provide its 10,000 masks to nonprofit partners to distribute to clients.

will provide its 10,000 masks to nonprofit partners to distribute to clients. United Way of the Desert will distribute 6,000 masks to local resident in need throughout the Coachella Valley.