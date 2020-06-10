Need To Get Out? Enjoy Free Drive-in Movie Experience at Ontario Int’l Airport Beginning June 19

Free admission for unique community experience; donation to local food banks encouraged

June 10, 2020 – Are you tired of streaming videos and binge-watching old sitcoms? Are you longing for a good old-fashioned movie experience?

The City of Ontario, Ontario International Airport (ONT) and Street Food Cinema have a deal for you – a series of free drive-in movies, displayed on two 50-foot screens with digital sound fed directly into your vehicle via FM radio signal. “Drive-In Movie Nights at Your Airport” will take place over four different nights through July at Lot 5 on the northeast corner of the airport property.

The series will premiere on Friday, June 19, with – appropriately enough – “Ford v Ferrari,” a major portion of which was filmed at ONT. It will be followed by a showing of “The Sandlot” on July 3, “Princess Bride” on July 17, and “Napoleon Dynamite” on July 31. Showtime for all four nights is 8:30 p.m.

“Drive-In Movie Nights at Your Airport” is a collaboration between the City of Ontario, ONT and Street Food Cinema, a Los Angeles-based creative marketing and events company which has produced outdoor movies since 2012. The movie series is designed to bring neighboring communities together while providing critically needed support to local food banks. To that end, movie-goers are encouraged to bring donations of canned or boxed food.

“The drive-in movie experience is something so many of us remember fondly, and the City is proud to be able to offer these events to our community in light of what we’ve all been through as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a wonderful opportunity for movie-goers to enjoy a night out with their families and watch a film from the comfort and safety of their vehicle,” said Dan Bell, Communications & Community Relations Director for the City of Ontario.

The City of Ontario and ONT both have a rich film tradition, with movies such as “Argo,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “A League of Their Own” and “Up In The Air” among dozens of features that have been shot here.

“When you think about all of the films and TV shows that have featured ONT, it’s the perfect backdrop for our ‘Drive-In Movie Nights’ program. Providing this kind of opportunity for our community and region is just one of the ways we can say thank you for the support we’ve received since our return to local ownership,” said Atif Elkadi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for the Ontario International Airport Authority.

Movie-goers are asked to reserve their spot by visiting: https://ontmktg.info/ONT-Movie-Night-1. Food will be available for sale from several vendors, including Poutine Brothers, the Grilled Cheese Truck, After’s Ice Cream and My Delight Cupcakery.