Toyota Arena — Early Vote Polling Place 2020; October 26, 2020 – October 30, 2020 dates announced

Public Service Announcement

Toyota Arena management has announced the venue will serve as an early polling location for the 2020 Presidential Election. “Although our Arena remains closed for our normal events per the State of California mandate we are happy that we can have the space used as a polling place for several weeks leading up to an including election day” said Michael Krouse, President and CEO of Toyota Arena.

The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters has announced any registered voter can cast their ballot prior to Election Day at one of several locations, including Toyota Arena. Open Monday, October 26 – Friday, October 30. Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information visit: https://www.sbcountyelections.com/Voting/Early.aspx

On the days and times the polls are open the public will be able to park in Lot C and use the main entrance of Toyota Arena. Voting will take place in the main lobby area.