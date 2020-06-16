Ontario International Airport freight volume rose 24% in May; COVID-19 caused 85% drop in passenger total

info@iebizjournal.com
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Freight volumes at Ontario International Airport continue to grow

Monday, June 15, 2020 Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) continued to see strong growth in commercial air freight in May as tonnage handled rose more than 24%, the third straight month of better than 20% gains, while the number of passengers who flew in and out of the airport declined by 85%, officials announced.

Ontario processed better than 81,000 tons of commercial cargo last month, 24.1% more than May 2019. From January through May, freight totaled more than 342,000 tons, up 18.3% over the first five months of last year.

“The global coronavirus pandemic continued to drive dramatic changes in cargo and passenger volumes as Southern Californians remained at home and relied on the e-commerce supply chain for many of their household supplies,” said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. “At the same time, like airports across the U.S., we saw another month of significantly lower passenger volumes. Nonetheless, we are optimistic that passenger traffic will pick up in the coming months based on flight schedules published by air carriers.”

The increase in May freight shipments continued the run of significantly higher commercial cargo volume since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ontario experienced increases of 22% and 26% in March and April, respectively.

Air cargo

(tonnage)

May

2020

May

2019

% Change

YTD

2020

YTD

2019

% Change

Freight

81,379

65,559

24.13%

342,828

289,905

18.3%

Mail

1,484

2,616

-43.26%

7,518

11,808

-36.3%

Total

82,863

68,174

21.55%

350,346

301,713

16.1%

Meanwhile, the pandemic continued to impact the number of air travelers at ONT, resulting in a decrease of 85.2% in May. For the month, ONT customers totaled 70,296, all of whom were domestic passengers. International flights remained suspended for the month.

From January through May, the number of ONT passengers totaled 1.2 million, 43% lower compared to the same period last year.

Passenger

Totals

May

2020

May

2019

% Change

YTD

2020

YTD

2019

% Change

Domestic

70,296

449,092

-84.35%

1,143,422

1,994,713

-42.7%

International

0

26,308

-100%

64,060

121,968

-47.5%

Total

70,296

475,400

-85.21%

1,207,482

2,116,681

-43.0%

“Our airline partners’ recent releases of their respective future flight schedules at our airport give us a growing sense of confidence that the worst of the pandemic’s impact on air travel is behind us,” Thorpe said. “Ontario, like all other U.S. airports, is doing everything in our power to weather these very turbulent times as we look forward to an equally strong recovery.”

