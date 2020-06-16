Ontario International Airport freight volume rose 24% in May; COVID-19 caused 85% drop in passenger total

“The global coronavirus pandemic continued to drive dramatic changes in cargo and passenger volumes as Southern Californians remained at home and relied on the e-commerce supply chain for many of their household supplies,” said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. “At the same time, like airports across the U.S., we saw another month of significantly lower passenger volumes. Nonetheless, we are optimistic that passenger traffic will pick up in the coming months based on flight schedules published by air carriers.”

The increase in May freight shipments continued the run of significantly higher commercial cargo volume since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ontario experienced increases of 22% and 26% in March and April, respectively.

Air cargo (tonnage) May 2020 May 2019 % Change YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % Change Freight 81,379 65,559 24.13% 342,828 289,905 18.3% Mail 1,484 2,616 -43.26% 7,518 11,808 -36.3% Total 82,863 68,174 21.55% 350,346 301,713 16.1%

Meanwhile, the pandemic continued to impact the number of air travelers at ONT, resulting in a decrease of 85.2% in May. For the month, ONT customers totaled 70,296, all of whom were domestic passengers. International flights remained suspended for the month.

From January through May, the number of ONT passengers totaled 1.2 million, 43% lower compared to the same period last year.

Passenger Totals May 2020 May 2019 % Change YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % Change Domestic 70,296 449,092 -84.35% 1,143,422 1,994,713 -42.7% International 0 26,308 -100% 64,060 121,968 -47.5% Total 70,296 475,400 -85.21% 1,207,482 2,116,681 -43.0%

“Our airline partners’ recent releases of their respective future flight schedules at our airport give us a growing sense of confidence that the worst of the pandemic’s impact on air travel is behind us,” Thorpe said. “Ontario, like all other U.S. airports, is doing everything in our power to weather these very turbulent times as we look forward to an equally strong recovery.”