FoundrSpace, A New Co-working Hub Provides Local Businesses with Support In Response to COVID-19

FoundrSpace’s #BusisnessAsUsual campaign will give members exclusive access to a wide variety of business kits to local businesses in the wake of COVID-19.

June 10, 2020 – FoundrSpace announces #BusinessAsUsual, the new virtual memberships to support local businesses and members. With the help of our community members, FoundSpace is playing its part in the recovery and wellbeing of Rancho Cucamonga and the Inland Empire’s business community.

The membership packages aim to aid local businesses’ efforts in the wake of COVID-19. Membership includes access to business kits ranging from graphic design to digital marketing.

Additional perks include free 1-on-1 business coaching and up to 80-90% off on limited marketing and design services.

FoundrSpace brings digital socialization to the community through dedicated weekly virtual meetings, 1-on-1 Business consultations, including financial and business development strategies.

“Society’s trusted rules and ideas of work, media, and consumption have turned upside down in a matter of days,” said Kenni Roberson, co-founder of FoundrSpace.

“The lines between freelancers, company employees, and people who work at home will be blurry very soon, and many companies are being forced to adapt and pivot into flexible models. Instead of sitting on our hands waiting and hoping for things to get back to normal, we wanted to take the initiative and operate as if today is the new normal, and do our due diligence in helping the community in the process. If people are being forced to change the way they work and live, odds are their needs will change too.”

#BusinessAsUsual is one of many ways FoundrSpace is innovative during unpredictable times. For more information, please visit www.foundrspace.com.