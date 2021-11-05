Think Together’s — “PEOPLE ON THE MOVE”

Think Together, California’s leading nonprofit provider of expanded learning, afterschool programs, and school improvement announced the appointment of three new executive general managers to its top leadership ranks: Adriana Garcia-Kingston, M. Ed.; Johanna Lizarraga; and Stacy Galdamez.

Adriana Garcia-Kingston, M. Ed. will oversee Think Together’s Riverside, Orange County and Early Learning programs, which currently reach over 9,000 students in 16 school districts and one charter management organization. Garcia-Kingston has been with the organization since 2006 and has more than 20 years of education experience.

Johanna Lizarraga will head the organization’s operations in San Bernardino, Palm Springs and the Santa Fe Springs regions serving an estimated 12,300 students across 14 school districts. Lizarraga has worked with Think Together since 2008.

Stacy Galdamez will lead the South East Los Angeles, LA Metro, San Gabriel Valley and Bay Area regions, serving up to 16,500 students across 11 school districts and 24 charter management organizations. Galdamez has been working in expanded learning programs for the past 16 years. Stacy joined Think Together in 2011 as a Site Coordinator for Santa Ana Unified in Orange County.

Think Together partners with schools and communities to pursue educational equity and excellence for all kids. The announcement comes as Think Together prepares for a transformational moment in education. Bolstered by increases in state and federal funding, the expanded learning provider is projected to hire nearly 800 more program staffers this school year to increase student access to afterschool and early learning programs.