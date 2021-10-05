Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce Launches New Division; Appoints Hema Dey as eCommerce & Blockchain Division Leader

Southern California’s Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce (IERCC) Launching Industry Specific Divisions to Educate Business Owners throughout Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

By Walter Bergman, freelance writer for IEBJ

2020 and the first half of 2021 forced many businesses to stay one step ahead of the massive disruptions that the COVID-19 pandemic caused in nearly every industry. Companies have understandably focused on near-term objectives during this period, adapting to sudden changes such as lockdowns and supply chain disruptions. Still, now that life and business are returning to a more normal state, it’s time to come out of survival mode and look ahead.

The new eCommerce & Blockchain Division, led by Hema Dey, aims to support Inland Empire businesses with the knowledge to expand their growth in the marketplace or tap into undiscovered revenue streams. Hema’s specialties are all-encompassing Sales and Marketing Strategy, International Marketing Consulting, Branding, Website Design and Development, App Development, CRM Tools, Search Engine Optimization, Social Media, Email Marketing, Graphic Design, and has a particular interest in Blockchain Technology. As an award-winning international business development specialist who has worked in 35 countries, Hema brings innovative ideas to disrupt and change the landscape for our members in the Inland Empire.

“I am delighted to head this division for the IRCC focused on eCommerce and Blockchain initiatives,” says Hema Dey, CEO of Iffel International – SEO2Sales. “My commitment to this initiative is to bring you the best professionals as your advisors and educators and to provide a platform for technological advancement to foster both domestic and international commerce,” she continues.

With the acceleration of internet commerce, aka eCommerce, this strategic partnership with IERCC changes the status quo from the traditional Chamber of Commerce approach to supporting local businesses.

The new eCommerce & Blockchain division is a strategic yet practical initiative where the private sector and IERCC come together to provide winning solutions for mid to large enterprises in the Inland Empire, with cutting-edge educational programs and top-notch advisors grow and expand.

“We move fast at the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce. Our regional chamber members rely on us to do just that. They need resources and guidance now, not tomorrow. There are many helpful resources out there especially on the county level like Riverside County and San Bernardino County. Our goal is to promote existing available resources from both counties while complimenting those resources with our own experts”, said Edward Ornelas, Jr., President of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce. We are very excited to work with Hema Dey, as she comes highly recommended by industry leaders.



