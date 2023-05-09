Stater Bros. Charities & Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling Give Back to Military Families

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling and Stater Bros. Charities, the philanthropic arm of Stater Bros. Markets, are partnering again this year for their Give Back program during National Military Appreciation Month. The program will run for the entire month of May, during which Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling will donate $0.25 per product purchased* to the Bob Hope USO. Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling is committed to donating up to $15,000, and Stater Bros. Charities will match their donation for a total contribution of up to $30,000.

Bob Hope USO’s mission is to strengthen America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. The Give Back program is a unique opportunity to show gratitude and support to the brave men and women who continue to sacrifice their lives for our freedoms and to care for their families while they are away from home on deployment.

“Stater Bros. Markets was founded by World War II veterans and led by a Navy veteran for over 30 years, so supporting veterans, service members, and their families is very near and dear to our hearts,” said Danielle Oehlman, Director Stater Bros. Charities. “We’re proud of our continuing partnership with Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling and delivering life-improving benefits for our country’s military and their families.”

Lorin Stewart, President, USO West Region, said, “We are deeply grateful to Stater Bros. Charities and Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling for being sustaining partners of the USO. The Give Back program embodies the essence of the USO mission by enabling the community at large to come together to support and give thanks to our armed forces and their brave military families in an impactful way.”

Funds raised throughout the campaign will benefit our military and their families throughout Southern California.

*Select products included are Coca-Cola, Coke Zero Sugar, and Diet Coke in 20oz, .5L – 6 pack, Mini Cans 6-pack or 10-pack, and 12oz – 8 pack, smartwater 1L singles, 6-pack, and 12-pack.