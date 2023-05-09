Julieta Venegas headed to Agua Caliente Casino October 27

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 5 AT 10:00 A.M.

Seven-time Latin Grammy and Grammy award winning singer, songwriter and musician Julieta Venegas will bring her tour to Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa’s The Show on Friday, October 27 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 12 at 10:00 a.m.

Few singer/songwriters have as broad an appeal as Julieta Venegas. Having established herself as an alternative artist at the forefront of the Mexican music scene in the late 90s, her third album showed a departure into pop rock that immediately earned her worldwide attention. Her live shows translate the melodic hooks of her songs into a powerful performance. Venegas promoted her sixth and most recent album Los Momentos, released in March 2013, at the Festival de Olmué in January 2013.

Venegas started playing music at a very young age, and when she was 22, moved her musical tour to Mexico City, where her talent and beauty earned her attention in the pop scene. Her music is rooted in alternative rock, but these days, her focus is on wonderfully hummable pop songs. Fans can catch her concerts all over the world now, as she has been touring internationally since 2008, performing classic hits like “Me Voy” and “Andar Conmigo,” as well as songs from her newly released record Los Mementos. The colorful pop music has topped music charts worldwide and also garnered Venegas a slew of accolades, from Grammys to MTV Music Awards. Fans and critics alike hail her for writing impossibly catchy tunes, as well as singing and playing a variety of instruments in her own songs. Starting out as a Latin music artist, she has transcended those boundaries and stepped into a realm of mass appeal and worldwide stardom.

Show Information: Julieta Venegas

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Location: The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.

Purchase tickets:

Prices: $65-$200, based on seat location.

www.AguaCalienteCasinos.com; (800) 514-3849