By Press Release
Julieta Venegas headed to Agua Caliente Casino October 27
TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 5 AT 10:00 A.M.
Seven-time Latin Grammy and Grammy award winning singer, songwriter and musician Julieta Venegas will bring her tour to Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa’s The Show on Friday, October 27 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 12 at 10:00 a.m.
Few singer/songwriters have as broad an appeal as Julieta Venegas. Having established herself as an alternative artist at the forefront of the Mexican music scene in the late 90s, her third album showed a departure into pop rock that immediately earned her worldwide attention. Her live shows translate the melodic hooks of her songs into a powerful performance. Venegas promoted her sixth and most recent album Los Momentos, released in March 2013, at the Festival de Olmué in January 2013.
Venegas started playing music at a very young age, and when she was 22, moved her musical tour to Mexico City, where her talent and beauty earned her attention in the pop scene. Her music is rooted in alternative rock, but these days, her focus is on wonderfully hummable pop songs. Fans can catch her concerts all over the world now, as she has been touring internationally since 2008, performing classic hits like “Me Voy” and “Andar Conmigo,” as well as songs from her newly released record Los Mementos. The colorful pop music has topped music charts worldwide and also garnered Venegas a slew of accolades, from Grammys to MTV Music Awards. Fans and critics alike hail her for writing impossibly catchy tunes, as well as singing and playing a variety of instruments in her own songs. Starting out as a Latin music artist, she has transcended those boundaries and stepped into a realm of mass appeal and worldwide stardom.
Show Information: Julieta Venegas
Date: Friday, October 27, 2023, at 8 p.m.
Location: The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.
Purchase tickets:
Prices: $65-$200, based on seat location.
www.AguaCalienteCasinos.com; (800) 514-3849
By Press Release
Imperial Valley Economic & Energy Summit, 6/15/23
Registration Now Open for the 2023 Imperial Valley Economic & Energy Summit
Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation (IVEDC) will host the annual Imperial Valley Economic & Energy Summit at Imperial Valley College on June 15, 2023. The conference will be co-hosted by Imperial Regional Alliance (IRA) and Imperial Valley Business Resource Center (IVBRC). The full-day event will convene local leaders and industry experts to discuss industry and economic growth in Imperial Valley. Attendees will have ample opportunities to network and join conversations that shape Imperial Valley’s future.
The 2023 conference is sponsored by ORMAT Technologies and will cover top industry clusters including Lithium Valley, recycling, transmission and clean transportation, including electric vehicle battery supply chain, green hydrogen and renewable natural gas and fuels. The conference will also feature a Listening Session led by California Forward in preparation for their upcoming California Economic Summit that will be hosted and centered around Imperial and Coachella Valleys in October 2023.
To attend this event, registration is required. Registration includes breakfast, panel discussions and presentations, lunch and reception. Online registration can be found at www.ivedc.com/events.
By Press Release
Ontario Apartment Community Trades or $50.5 Million
The Mogharebi Group Secures $50.5-Million Sale of 156-Unit Apartment Community in Ontario, CA
The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the $50.5 million sale of The Landing Apartments, a 156-unit multifamily community in Ontario, CA.
Located at 3364 Honeybrook Way, The Landing is a garden-style apartment community with a desirable mix of 53% two-bedroom and 47% one-bedroom units ranging from 704 to 1,108 square feet. The well-amenitized community features in-unit laundry, a pool and spa, a tennis court, carport parking, and a private-access community lake.
Alex Mogharebi, Otto Ozen, and Bryan LaBar represented the seller in the transaction—an Orange County-based family that owned the property for more than 20 years.
“Despite a very challenging capital markets environment, we were able to generate more than 20 offers on The Landing, ultimately selling the legacy asset to a Los Angeles-based investor at a sub 4.5 percent cap rate,” said Ozen. “Investors were attracted to the multiple levels of growth potential for this extremely well-located community including the ability to capture significant rental upside with a value-add plan focused on interior renovations.”
Ontario continues to exhibit favorable multifamily fundamentals driven by significant increases in population growth and limited supply, according to LaBar.
“The Landing generated significant investor interest due to its location in the path of growth and adjacency to the Ontario Ranch development,” LaBar added. “There is little relief for the current supply-demand imbalance with very few new units scheduled to be delivered in the foreseeable future, so The Landing represented an excellent opportunity to fill the need for well-located, quality rental housing.”
Founded in 2015, The Mogharebi Group is one of the leading multifamily brokers in the state of California, according to real estate research and advisory firm Green Street. TMG has been involved in closing almost 10,000 units in the Inland Empire with total value nearing $2 billion.
By Press Release
Lisa Anderson, LMA Consulting, Issues Supply Chain Special Report for 2023
Manufacturing and Supply Chain Expert Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, known as the Strongest Link in Your Supply Chain® and President of LMA Consulting Group Inc., has published a Special Report – The Road Ahead: Business, Supply Chain & The World Order. LMA Consulting Group works with manufacturers and distributors on strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation to maximize the customer experience and enable profitable, scalable, dramatic business growth.
“While the visible signs of supply chain chaos have dissipated, business volatility and disruptions remain high. With the world order in a state of flux, risk is high. Yet because everything is interconnected, companies have an opportunity to stay ahead of their ideal customers’ needs. They can do this by reconfiguring their supply chains, leveraging technology and attracting and continually developing talent to leapfrog their competitors to secure a lead position in their marketplace,” commented Lisa Anderson.
The Road Ahead: Business, Supply Chain & The World Order is a special report that captures comments from trusted advisors and experts from various disciplines about what their most successful clients are doing and what companies should do to take advantage of opportunities in 2023 and beyond. “In talking with my colleagues, it became apparent that the same challenges, issues and opportunities resonate among business disciplines. Each discipline requires attention. Making required changes is not for the faint of heart. The opportunity in front of companies today is the greatest since the Great Depression,” she said.
From cybersecurity, logistics, insurance and talent acquisition to nearshoring, reshoring and friendshoring, the tasks are many, but the opportunity is significant. “The only question will be whether your company is ready to take advantage of the opportunities to grow profitably or if you’ll struggle for survival. I hope that our Special Report sheds light on these opportunities,” she concluded.
Ms. Anderson also recently released: SIOP (Sales Inventory Operations Planning): Creating Predictable Revenue and EBITDA Growth to help organizations understand the value of a proven process. The book is complimentary on the LMA Website at: https://www.lma-consultinggroup.com/siop-book/. It can also be found on Amazon digitally and on-demand print at: SIOP at amazon.com and on iTunes: Apple. Ms. Anderson also provides supply chain updates through Supply Chain Chats, a series of short videos that address current topics, issues and challenges related to supply chains.
Login
|
Business Journal Newsletter
Advertisement
Trending
-
Commercial Real Estate2 months ago
Newmark Negotiates 864,000-Square-Foot Industrial Lease Renewal in Perris, California
-
By Press Release3 weeks ago
R.D. Olson Construction Begins Work on Emporia Place in Ontario
-
Business2 weeks ago
Beacon Economics Sets the Record Straight on the UCR Business Center Controversy
-
By Press Release1 week ago
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Pre-Sale of New Dutch Bros Coffee Drive-Thru in Riverside County, Calif., for $1.9 Million
-
Career & Workplace2 months ago
Inland Empire Education and Workforce Summit Connects the Dots Between the Classroom and Careers
-
By Press Release1 week ago
SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group Completes $3.3 Million Ground Lease Sale of a McDonald’s-Occupied Property Near Temecula, CA for a 3.48% Cap Rate
You must be logged in to post a comment Login