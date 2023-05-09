Stater Bros. Charities and Stater Bros. Markets Raising Hope for Kids with Cancer

Stater Bros. Charities and Stater Bros. Markets are joining forces for a third year to raise funds to support pediatric cancer patients at City of Hope. From Wednesday, May 10 through Sunday, May 21, all Stater Bros. locations will participate in the Kids 4 Hope in-store campaign.

City of Hope, is a renowned research and treatment center for cancer, and a world leader in treating blood disorders that occur most often in children, adolescents and young adults, including leukemia and lymphoma, bone, joint and soft tissue tumors, and brain tumors.

“Cancer is a horrible disease, and when it affects a child, it can be devastating.” said Danielle Oehlman, Director Stater Bros. Charities. “That’s why we’re proud to participate in Kids 4 Hope again this year, so that City of Hope can continue their important work for children with cancer and their families.”

Stater Bros. shoppers will be able to donate at any check stand by purchasing $1 and $5 mobiles when they check out with their purchases. Donations will also be accepted online or by texting KIDS4HOPE to 41444.

Funds collected during the campaign will support programs at the City of Hope including Child Life Services, Patient Navigation, Academic Advocacy, Transportation Assistance, and Pediatric Palliative Care. These vital programs focus on meeting the emotional, psychological, and social needs of cancer patients and their families during hospitalization and outpatient treatment.

To learn more about the Kids 4 Hope campaign, visit https://www.staterbros.com/help-take-precious-steps-in-the-fight-against-pediatric-cancer.