By Press Release
Wood Investments Companies Develops and Sells New Sherwin-Williams Occupied Building in Beaumont
Wood Investments Companies, Inc., a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment company specializing in retail, announced today the sale of a newly developed 4,000-square-foot single-tenant net-lease retail pad building occupied by Sherwin-Williams in Beaumont, California. The sale price was $3,240,000, representing a 4.50% cap rate.
According to Patrick Wood, CEO and president of Wood Investments Companies, the Sherwin-Williams property is a new ground-up development of a pad located in front of the Cinema West’s 2nd Street Cinema, adjacent to San Gorgonio Village, a 78,000-square-foot shopping center that Wood Investments developed and owns. San Gorgonio Village is home to Grocery Outlet, ULTA Beauty, Bath & Body Works, Planet Fitness, Raising Cane’s, In-N-Out Burger and Five Below. Other nearby retail tenants include Walmart, Home Depot, Albertsons, ALDI, Best Buy, Big Lots, Dollar Tree, Hobby Lobby, Kohl’s, Marshalls, Petco and Ross Dress for Less.
Sherwin-Williams is located at 1495 East 2nd Street on a 0.77-acre outparcel at the hard corner, signalized intersection of Commerce Way and 2nd Street. Sherwin-Williams, which opened in November 2022, signed a new 10-year triple-net lease with rental increases every five years.
A Fortune 500 company, The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is a global provider of paints, coatings, and related products. The company is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, United States. The company’s business model is based on selling a wide range of high-quality coatings products in over 60 countries around the world, with a network of over 5,000 company-owned stores, independent dealer stores, and other retail outlets as well as through contractors and professional painting contractors. Sherwin-Williams was ranked #46 on National Retail Federations’ Top 100 U.S. Retailers 2022 List.
Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors Senior Vice President Lee Csenar and President Ed Hanley represented Wood Investments Companies, the seller and developer, in the Sherwin-Williams sale transaction. Howard Rosenthal and Guy Excell of Rosenthal & Excell Commercial Real Estate represented the Hemet-based private buyer.
“The sale of the Sherwin-Williams occupied property was part of the strategic plan when we had originally purchased the property over three years ago,” said Wood. “It was an additional pad that was created due to tenant demand from the shopping center across the street that we had previously built at San Gorgonio Village.”
Wood continues, “With the help of Ed Hanley and Lee Csenar of Hanley Investment Group, we were able to attain the price we set out to achieve and the transaction was smooth. I think it’s a testament to the quality of the property, the team and the tenant that makes this development so attractive long term. We look forward to doing more business with all parties involved.”
In addition to Sherwin-Williams’ ideal location within the area’s dominant regional retail hub, the property benefits from its location adjacent to two master-planned communities, Butterfield and Sundance, with approximately 9,000 residential units between both communities and its proximity to Interstate 10 (138,500 cars per day). The property is also near multiple popular tourist destinations such as Palm Springs, Morongo Resort & Casino, and Greater Palm Springs, with over 15 million annual visitors.
The city of Beaumont is part of the Inland Empire, one of the fastest-growing regions in the country. Over the last 30 years, the Inland Empire has grown by 78%, more than twice as fast as the rest of California during that same period.
According to Wood, Wood Investments Companies continues to look for well-located value-add development opportunities in the Western U.S. where the company can incorporate its design and tenant influence to create new grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers.
By Press Release
Imperial Valley Economic & Energy Summit, 6/15/23
Registration Now Open for the 2023 Imperial Valley Economic & Energy Summit
Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation (IVEDC) will host the annual Imperial Valley Economic & Energy Summit at Imperial Valley College on June 15, 2023. The conference will be co-hosted by Imperial Regional Alliance (IRA) and Imperial Valley Business Resource Center (IVBRC). The full-day event will convene local leaders and industry experts to discuss industry and economic growth in Imperial Valley. Attendees will have ample opportunities to network and join conversations that shape Imperial Valley’s future.
The 2023 conference is sponsored by ORMAT Technologies and will cover top industry clusters including Lithium Valley, recycling, transmission and clean transportation, including electric vehicle battery supply chain, green hydrogen and renewable natural gas and fuels. The conference will also feature a Listening Session led by California Forward in preparation for their upcoming California Economic Summit that will be hosted and centered around Imperial and Coachella Valleys in October 2023.
To attend this event, registration is required. Registration includes breakfast, panel discussions and presentations, lunch and reception. Online registration can be found at www.ivedc.com/events.
By Press Release
Ontario Apartment Community Trades or $50.5 Million
The Mogharebi Group Secures $50.5-Million Sale of 156-Unit Apartment Community in Ontario, CA
The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the $50.5 million sale of The Landing Apartments, a 156-unit multifamily community in Ontario, CA.
Located at 3364 Honeybrook Way, The Landing is a garden-style apartment community with a desirable mix of 53% two-bedroom and 47% one-bedroom units ranging from 704 to 1,108 square feet. The well-amenitized community features in-unit laundry, a pool and spa, a tennis court, carport parking, and a private-access community lake.
Alex Mogharebi, Otto Ozen, and Bryan LaBar represented the seller in the transaction—an Orange County-based family that owned the property for more than 20 years.
“Despite a very challenging capital markets environment, we were able to generate more than 20 offers on The Landing, ultimately selling the legacy asset to a Los Angeles-based investor at a sub 4.5 percent cap rate,” said Ozen. “Investors were attracted to the multiple levels of growth potential for this extremely well-located community including the ability to capture significant rental upside with a value-add plan focused on interior renovations.”
Ontario continues to exhibit favorable multifamily fundamentals driven by significant increases in population growth and limited supply, according to LaBar.
“The Landing generated significant investor interest due to its location in the path of growth and adjacency to the Ontario Ranch development,” LaBar added. “There is little relief for the current supply-demand imbalance with very few new units scheduled to be delivered in the foreseeable future, so The Landing represented an excellent opportunity to fill the need for well-located, quality rental housing.”
Founded in 2015, The Mogharebi Group is one of the leading multifamily brokers in the state of California, according to real estate research and advisory firm Green Street. TMG has been involved in closing almost 10,000 units in the Inland Empire with total value nearing $2 billion.
By Press Release
Lisa Anderson, LMA Consulting, Issues Supply Chain Special Report for 2023
Manufacturing and Supply Chain Expert Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, known as the Strongest Link in Your Supply Chain® and President of LMA Consulting Group Inc., has published a Special Report – The Road Ahead: Business, Supply Chain & The World Order. LMA Consulting Group works with manufacturers and distributors on strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation to maximize the customer experience and enable profitable, scalable, dramatic business growth.
“While the visible signs of supply chain chaos have dissipated, business volatility and disruptions remain high. With the world order in a state of flux, risk is high. Yet because everything is interconnected, companies have an opportunity to stay ahead of their ideal customers’ needs. They can do this by reconfiguring their supply chains, leveraging technology and attracting and continually developing talent to leapfrog their competitors to secure a lead position in their marketplace,” commented Lisa Anderson.
The Road Ahead: Business, Supply Chain & The World Order is a special report that captures comments from trusted advisors and experts from various disciplines about what their most successful clients are doing and what companies should do to take advantage of opportunities in 2023 and beyond. “In talking with my colleagues, it became apparent that the same challenges, issues and opportunities resonate among business disciplines. Each discipline requires attention. Making required changes is not for the faint of heart. The opportunity in front of companies today is the greatest since the Great Depression,” she said.
From cybersecurity, logistics, insurance and talent acquisition to nearshoring, reshoring and friendshoring, the tasks are many, but the opportunity is significant. “The only question will be whether your company is ready to take advantage of the opportunities to grow profitably or if you’ll struggle for survival. I hope that our Special Report sheds light on these opportunities,” she concluded.
Ms. Anderson also recently released: SIOP (Sales Inventory Operations Planning): Creating Predictable Revenue and EBITDA Growth to help organizations understand the value of a proven process. The book is complimentary on the LMA Website at: https://www.lma-consultinggroup.com/siop-book/. It can also be found on Amazon digitally and on-demand print at: SIOP at amazon.com and on iTunes: Apple. Ms. Anderson also provides supply chain updates through Supply Chain Chats, a series of short videos that address current topics, issues and challenges related to supply chains.
