Stater Bros. Charities and Chobani Commit $75,000 to Support Local Military Families Through Operation Homefront

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA (May 20, 2020) – In honor of Military Appreciation Month, Stater Bros. Charities is partnering with Chobani to provide a joint contribution of $75,000 to Operation Homefront in support of military and veteran families in areas served by Stater Bros. Markets. “

For us, it’s simply unacceptable that a single veteran or military family struggles to put food on their table. Those who serve our country deserve better than that. We’ve been honored to support the incredible work of Operation Homefront for years, and this new partnership with Stater Bros. Charities only deepens our special relationship with this community of heroes that means so much to us,” said Peter McGuinness, President of Chobani.

“Simply put, many of our military families are struggling to make ends meet. Short-notice activations, unemployment or reduced work hours as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, have put a tremendous financial strain on this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens,” said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront. “That is why we are so grateful Chobani and Stater Bros. Charities have stepped up at this critical time –by working together we will be able to help them in their time of need in recognition for all they have done for all of us in our nation’s time of need.”

The funds will provide support to local military and veteran families struggling to make ends meet through Operation Homefront’s highly valued Critical Financial Assistance program which helps families with grocery bills, rent/mortgage and utility bills, home and car repairs, and more.

“Stater Bros. Charities is committed to caring for our Nation’s veterans and active service members,” said Nancy Negrette, Chairman and President Stater Bros. Charities. “We are grateful for the partnership with Chobani and Operation Homefront to assist local military families, who selflessly serve our country,” Negrette continued.

About Chobani:

Maker of America’s No. 1–selling Greek Yogurt brand and the second largest yogurt manufacturer in the U.S., Chobani, LLC, was founded on the belief that people have great taste—they just need great options. Chobani produces high-quality authentic yogurt made with only natural, non-GMO ingredients from its plants inNew Berlin, New York,Twin Falls, Idaho and South Victoria, Australia. Chobani is committed to using milk from regional farms and strengthening its surrounding local economies. Chobani gives a portion of its annual profits to charities worldwide. All Chobani products—including Chobani® Greek Yogurt and Greek Yogurt Drink, Chobani® Flip®, Chobani® Squeezable Greek Yogurt, Chobani® Less Sugar Greek Yogurt, Chobani® Gimmies™, Chobani® Greek Yogurt with Nut Butter products, Non-Dairy Chobani™ Coconut Blends and Drinks, Chobani™ Oat Drink and Barista Edition, Chobani®Oat Blend, Chobani®Oat Blend with Crunch, Chobani® Greek Yogurt with Oatmeal, and Chobani™ Coffee Creamers—are kosher certified,contain live and active cultures, and are made without any artificial flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. All Chobani dairy products are made with milk from cows not treated with rBST.* Chobani products are available nationwide in the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Australia, and in countries in Asia and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and www.facebook.com/chobani.

*According to the FDA, no significant difference has been found between milk derived from rBST-treated and non-rBST-treated cows.

About Operation Homefront:

Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive –not simply struggle to get by –in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 91 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

About Stater Bros. Charities:

Stater Bros. Charities is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports critical needs in the communities where Stater Bros. employees live and work. Since 2008, Stater Bros. Charities has provided funding to countless local organizations and causes that benefit hunger relief, children’s well-being, education, health, help for our nation’s veterans and active service members. Funds are raised throughout the year from generous customers, supplier friends, and caring members of the Stater Bros. Supermarket Family.

STATER BROS. CHARITIES… CARING FOR THE COMMUNITIES WE SERVE!