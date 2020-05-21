LifeStream Blood Bank goes on appeal as community blood supply reaches dangerously low levels

Thursday, May 21st, 2020 — LifeStream Blood Bank is going on appeal for blood donations in the wake of a local blood shortage largely resulting from significant increases of scheduled surgeries and other treatments that require blood transfusions.

Since late March, due to COVID-19 concerns, hospitals have delayed many elective procedures. Now, with hospital bed and personnel availability more stable and predictable, the attention turns to patients who have been waiting.

“While we still have our eye on the COVID-19 pandemic and retain added safety precautions for our blood donors, we must serve those whose procedures have been rescheduled,” said Rick Axelrod, MD, LifeStream’s president/CEO and medical director.

“The only way all these patients can be assisted is for a generous and dedicated community to come forward and share their most precious gift. We’ve all been through a tough fight; please help others whose battles are just getting started.”

Appointments to donate are recommended; walk-ins are welcome. Donors must be at least 15 years of age (15- and 16-year-olds require a signed parental consent form; the form is available at all LifeStream locations) weigh at least 115 pounds, present current photo ID, and be in good health.

To locate the nearest LifeStream collection site including convenient mobile blood drives, go to LStream.org or call 800-879-4484.

LifeStream is taking extra steps to keep donors safe including requiring staff and donors to wear a face covering and have their temperature taken before accessing donor waiting areas; adhering to social distancing guidelines by reconfiguring donor waiting areas and beds; and increasing cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

Locations and hours for LifeStream donor centers follow:

San Bernardino, 384 W. Orange Show Road: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday; 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Riverside, 4006 Van Buren Blvd.: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Ontario, 1959 E. Fourth St.: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday; 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday;; 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Sunday; 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Victorville, 12520 Business Center Drive, Bldg. G: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily except Thursday, when hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

La Quinta, 79-215 Corporate Centre Drive: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily except Wednesday, when hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Murrieta, 40365 Murrieta Hot Springs Road, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Friday; 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

Rancho Mirage, 42390 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 1B: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

LifeStream is a local, nonprofit blood center that provides blood products and services to more than 80 Southern California hospitals. For more information, call 800-879-4484.