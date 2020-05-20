Avison Young completes off-market building acquisition on behalf of Chaffey Federal Credit Union in Upland, CA

May 20th, 2020 — Avison Young has announced that it has completed the $1.285 million off-market sale of a 4,080-square-foot (sf) multi-tenant building located at 1014 West Foothill in Upland, CA, on behalf of its client, Chaffey Federal Credit Union. The acquisition was a strategic move for the credit union as it expands its reach throughout the region. It has been a tenant within the property and will continue to use the space for administrative purposes with the flexibility to expand into additional space in the future.

Avison Young Principal Hayden Eaves along with Kristen Sullivan and Matthew Spear, who are all based out of the firm’s downtown Los Angeles office, represented Chaffey. The same team also represented the seller, Steven’s Hope for Children, a nonprofit organization that will continue to be a tenant at the property and negotiated a lease with the new ownership.

“This acquisition was ideal for Chaffey as its 6,100-sf headquarters and main branch location is directly across the street at 1024 West Foothill,” said Eaves. “Chaffey was running out of room at its existing headquarters and this property provides them with the opportunity to seamlessly expand without having to look for new location.”

Founded in 1964, Chaffey Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative providing banking services to multiple business groups. It primarily serves education employees in the Inland Empire and San Gabriel Valley communities. In addition to Upland, Chaffey also has locations in Rancho Cucamonga and West Covina.

“Chaffey Federal Credit Union has experienced solid growth in recent years and needed to explore and develop a facilities and branch strategy,” said Chaffey Federal Credit Union’s Chief Executive Officer Kevin Posey. “Hayden and his team have been terrific partners as they have helped advise us on a plan that best suits our current and future expansion needs. We are excited to work with Hayden and the Avison Young team as we complete these projects and embark on the next phase of our strategy.”

Posey added that in February 2020, the Avison Young team also negotiated a new lease on Chaffey’s behalf for a newly constructed, high profile retail location totaling 2,030 sf at 847 W Foothill Blvd. in Upland.

