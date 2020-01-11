RP&B CPAs, Premier CPA Firm in Riverside, California Names Fernando Ayala, CPA as Shareholder

RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA – January 10, 2020– RP&B CPAs, a premier CPA firm located in Riverside, California is pleased to announce the promotion of Fernando Ayala, CPA as shareholder. Mr. Ayala has partnered with business owners for over 12 years providing tax planning strategies and compliance services to a variety of clients and has developed a strong focus in the construction, manufacturing and professional services industries. With an emphasis in federal and state taxation, Mr. Ayala is a subject matter expert in corporations, pass-through entities and individual taxation. Mr. Ayala is active in consulting with his clients on a variety of projects including choice of entity, tax credits, and new tax law. Staying on top of current tax changes has allowed him to provide quality service to his clients and provide them with significant tax savings. Prior to becoming a CPA, Mr. Ayala worked in private industry which provided him hands on insight and experience into the needs of business owners. Mr. Ayala is a member of the California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

“We are delighted to admit Fernando as a Shareholder in the firm,” says RP&B Managing Shareholder, Michael Kouyoumdjian. “Fernando has been with us for over 7 years and has been an integral part of our firm’s continued success. He is a very important asset to our team and to the clients he serves. Fernando is frequently asked to speak as a subject matter expert on a variety of tax matters and has written many articles for RP&B on tax law changes. With a path for continued growth ahead for the firm, having leaders such as Fernando is crucial to our success.”

Additional firm promotions. RP&B is also overjoyed to announce promotions for other key members of the team. Kellie Willer, CPA is promoted to Manager, Accounting & Auditing; Eric Mobley, CPA is promoted to Supervisor, Accounting & Auditing; Devin Tamayo is promoted to Supervisor, Tax & Compliance and Bryan Budd, is promoted to Senior Accountant, Accounting & Auditing. We are very happy to have these dedicated team members move into leadership roles.

About RP&B CPAs

RP&B CPAs is a premier, full-service accounting firm located in Riverside, California. We have been serving clients for over 35 years in the Inland Empire, Southern California and throughout the U.S. We provide financial statement compilations, reviews, audits and tax compliance services and tax/business planning and ESOP consultation to manufacturers, distributors, transportation, contractors and related privately-held businesses. Known for our technical skills and for our sound understanding of the business life cycle – from start-up through succession – we are proud to serve clients in all stages. For more information about RP&B CPAs, call (951) 684-7781 or visit RPBCPA.com.

Marketing Contact: Karen Rashid, Marketing Manager, (951) 684-7781, KRashid@RPBCPA.com