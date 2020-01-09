Restaurant Industry Veteran Joins Farmer Boys As Senior Vice President Of Operations

David Wetzel Will Provide Strategic Oversight and Direction for Restaurant Operations

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (January 8, 2020) — Farmer Boys®, the farm fresh fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, has added restaurant industry veteran Dave Wetzel as its new Senior Vice President of Operations. In this role, Wetzel is responsible for overseeing both company and franchise restaurant operations. He will play a key role in defining the strategic direction for the brand and overseeing field execution.

“Farmer Boys is already known for its exceptional customer service, so I’m looking forward to joining the team to help enhance everyday operations at both the restaurant and corporate level,” said Wetzel. “Our goal is to capitalize on Farmer Boys’ great reputation and put systems into place that will streamline operations and help make the job of restaurant team members easier and more effective.”

Wetzel brings with him more than 35 years of restaurant industry expertise including over two decades devoted to quick-service concepts. He most recently held the position of Vice President Franchise Operations at Del Taco Restaurants and has led highly successful operating teams at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, El Pollo Loco and Taco Bell.

“Dave has vast experience working with nationally and locally-recognized quick-service concepts, and we’re excited for his passion and expertise to enhance the experience of our team members and customers alike,” said Karen Eadon, President and COO of Farmer Boys. “He has helped build numerous brands through superior operations systems and strategic growth, and we have full confidence that he will continue to have the same proven results with the Farmer Boys organization.”

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com.