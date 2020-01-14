Jerrold Williams Joins Stater Bros. Markets as Senior Vice President of Human Resources

San Bernardino, CA –(January 13, 2019) Stater Bros. Markets, the largest privately-owned supermarket chain in Southern California, has named Jerrold Williams as Senior Vice President of Human Resources(HR).

In this role, Williams will report directly to Stater Bros. President, Greg McNiff and will oversee Stater Bros.’ Administration Division, which includes the Company’s Human Resources, Labor Relations, Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Compliance, Insurance Administration, and Workers’ Compensation departments. He is also charged with advancing Stater Bros.’leadership development and career progression processes. Additionally, Williams will join the Company’s Executive Management Team which devises the Company’s key strategic initiatives.

“The grocery business is also a people business,” said Pete Van Helden, CEO of Stater Bros. Markets. “I’m confident Jerrold will fit right into our ‘Family’ and his extensive experience will add significant value as we continually strive to attract, develop and engage strong talent now and in the future,” Van Helden added.

Prior to joining Stater Bros., Williams held various roles of increasing responsibility for leading packaged goods and retail service companies such as Kellogg Company where he ultimately earned the role as the head of human resources for the largest sales region in the company. He also served Daymon Worldwide in the capacity of Vice President, Human Resources before advancing to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Williams most recently held the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for Hostess Brands.

He earned his Master of Business Administration from Western Michigan University and holds a Juris Doctor Degree from the Michigan State College of Law. Williams also celebrates a legacy of service to our country having served six years with the Michigan State Police as a trooper then detective.

About Stater Bros. Markets

Stater Bros. Markets was founded in 1936 in Yucaipa, California, and has grown steadily through the years to become the largest privately-owned supermarket chain in Southern California and the largest private employer in both San Bernardino County and Riverside County. The Company currently operates 169 supermarkets and there are approximately 17,000 members of the Stater Bros. Markets Family. Since 2008, Stater Bros. Markets and Stater Bros. Charities have contributed more than $80 million in food and funds to local Southern California communities. For more information, visit staterbros.com.

