The Riverside Lunar New Year Festival is returning in 2020

News Release — January 09, 2020 — Since 2010, the Riverside Lunar Festival has been a celebration of Asian American culture for the city of Riverside and the Inland Empire. After a one-year hiatus, the event will be back at the same location in beautiful Downtown Riverside. From red lanterns to lion dancing, and everything in between, everyone is welcome to experience the festive atmosphere of the Year of the Rat!

The Rat is the first zodiac sign in the Chinese zodiac cycle, and 2020 signifies a new Lunar Calendar. This year’s celebration will feature street food fair, including some of the best food vendors in the Inland Empire. Be sure to come with an empty stomach in order to enjoy mouthwatering bites and unique drinks. Are you craving lamb skewers seasoned with cumin and spice or flame grilled squid the size of your face? You’ve come to the right place! At the marketplace, local and regional artisans will be on hand selling traditional and modern goods. Guests with children can experience the fun-zone inflatable rides and put up their New Year wishes on red packets on the Good Luck Tree.

At the stage, performers from all around Southern California will showcase their talents during the event. Must watch shows include traditional Chinese dance and instruments, Japanese Taiko Drums from UCR. There will also be martial arts demonstration from Shaolin Kung Fu from Shaolin Upland, Filipino Martial Arts, and Tae Kwon Do.

“This event brings the community together by ushering people to downtown to celebrate and I’m glad it’s coming back to Riverside.” says Yueyang He, president of the UC Riverside Chinese Students and Scholars Association.

The Riverside Lunar Festival will run from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on January 25th and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on January 26th in the heart of Downtown Riverside, in front of the Riverside Library.

Admission and parking is free. For more information about this year’s festival, please visit PananaEvents.com, Facebook.com/PananaEvents, and Instagram.com/panananightmarket.

The 2020 Riverside Lunar Festival is presented by Panana Events with support from the The City of Riverside, IE Regional Chamber of Commerce, UC Riverside Chinese Students and Scholars Association.