Raycom-Legacy Content Company & Mattel Launch First-Ever Hot Wheels® Ultimate Drive-Thru

Exciting New Attraction Delivers a Contactless and Immersive Family Experience Featuring Everyone’s Favorite Legendary Hot Wheels Cars, Monster Trucks & More!

Coming Soon to the Inland Empire – Tickets on Sale Friday, October 30th at 10AM

Raycom-Legacy Content Company, in partnership with Mattel, Inc., announced today the all-new Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru, debuting at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on December 3, 2020. This once-in-a-lifetime experience, which will run through January 2, 2021, will showcase more than a mile of 50+ life-size Hot Wheels vehicles and Monster Trucks, and offer experiences including photo ops and more.

“The Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru was a natural fit for us. We are always trying to think of how to best engage Hot Wheels fans — and because we can’t tour the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live show right now, we wanted to create something new. This Drive-Thru will be a safe way to do something new, unexpected, creative and fun,” said Ken Hudgens, President & CEO of Raycom-Legacy Content Company. “This attraction will capture the Challenger spirit of Hot Wheels — both in theme with Hot Wheels Monster Trucks and legendary Hot Wheels cars, and the way the whole experience is presented.”

The unique, kid-focused drive-thru experience offers fans a rare opportunity to travel through the largest life-size collection of Hot Wheels vehicles ever including Hot Wheels iconic Deora® II, Twin Mill®, Rip Rod®, Loop Coupe® and Bone Shaker®. Also starring in the lineup will be the original Monster Truck, BIGFOOT® and its extraordinary fleet featuring the popular BIGFOOT® #5, the world’s tallest and heaviest monster truck! Other fan favorites include Tiger Shark, Demo Derby, V8 Bomber® and many more!

As guests travel through in the comfort of their own vehicle, they will drive into the world of Hot Wheels with vehicles displayed in epic ways while listening to an exciting and educational audio companion, plus a special in-car photo experience.

“We are always looking for new ways for fans of all ages to engage with our portfolio of iconic brands,” said Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Mattel Global Location Based Entertainment. “With our new Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru, we were committed to finding a completely new way for fans to experience our vehicles from the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live arena show, from the safety of their cars. This will be an amazing attraction for families this holiday season, especially the kids!”

Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru will open weekdays and weekends throughout its 4-week run at Toyota Arena parking lot, with flexible pricing ($45-$60) for online and on-site ticket purchasing. Public ticket sales will launch October 30th at 10AM.

Hot Wheels is going BIG with value, offering a FREE Hot Wheels 3-Car Pack with EVERY ticket purchase! Ticket purchasers can also pre-purchase exclusive Hot Wheels and BIGFOOT merchandise bundles to be redeemed at the event. For more event information and to purchase tickets visit www.hotwheelsultimatedrivethru.com.

Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru and the Hot Wheels™ Monster Trucks Live tour is a partnership between Mattel and Raycom-Legacy Content Company.

Mattel and Raycom-Legacy Content Company have worked closely on the enhanced safety measures for Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru. As safety is the top priority, national and local safety protocols will be in place which includes guests staying in cars as well as abiding by social distancing.