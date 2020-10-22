ONTo What Matters Most encourages safe travels, reinforces airport’s commitment to passengers, community

A leading aviation trade organization has recognized Ontario International Airport (ONT) for its steadfast commitment to customer service, placing the Southern California gateway among just nine airports in North America – and the only Los Angeles area airport – to earn the distinction.

At Ontario International Airport (ONT), what matters most are the customers and communities it serves, the safe travels it helps to make possible, and the connections and opportunities it creates for one of the most robust population and economic centers in the United States.

Even amid the disruptions of a global pandemic, ONT’s commitment to the vital role it plays has been unbending, and is at the heart of a new recovery initiative for one of America’s most successful aviation gateways.

ONTo What Matters Most emphasizes Ontario’s core values and embraces the challenges and opportunities of our new reality – one that puts a higher premium than ever on health and safety. The campaign embraces the airport’s popular “ONT” brand.

“For months now, everything we do – the way we socialize, shop, work, travel and so much more – has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. What Matters Most captures that desire we all have to move forward, and to do so safely and responsibly,” said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.

Before COVID, ONT was America’s fastest-growing airport two years running, welcoming more than 5.5 million passengers in 2019. While all airports experienced a decline in passenger volumes once the pandemic hit, ONT’s recovery rate is the third highest in the U.S. and No. 1 in California. The number of passengers flying into or out of ONT has increased every month since May, and several carriers have initiated or announced new service offering. Delta Air Lines began twice-daily, nonstop service to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport this month, Southwest plans to initiate new, nonstop service to Houston in November and international carrier Volaris is planning new service to Mexico City, also in November.

“We’re excited about the future, and are determined to create the safest, most welcoming travel experience we possibly can,” said OIAA CEO Mark Thorpe. “Everything we do is with our customers in mind. ONTo What Matters Most not only reinforces that commitment, but expresses our gratitude to a community and a region that have been so supportive of us over the years.”

The campaign will include multimedia advertising, signage and messaging around ONT’s enhanced safety protocols, as well as its location, amenities, convenience and accessibility.

“Whether it’s a business traveler, a leisure traveler, a college student returning for the holidays or someone wanting to visit a family member across the country, we want to assure our customers that what matters most to them is our priority as well,” said Ronald O. Loveridge, Vice President of the OIAA Board of Commissioners.

For more on ONTo What Matters Most, click here.