R.D. Olson Construction Begins Work on Emporia Place in Ontario

R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, today announced that construction is underway on Emporia Housing development in Ontario, California. The 50-unit affordable housing complex is expected to reach completion by mid-Summer 2024.
Located at 310 W. Emporia in a semi-residential neighborhood of Ontario, the $17.8 million, 60,000-square-foot project will be the second phase of the development, with Phase One already completed. The new buildings are slated to be two and three stories in height, with residences offering various layouts including six one-bedroom units, 29 two-bedroom units and 15 three-bedroom units.
Infrastructure improvements include the closing of an existing street, adding an extra layer of safety to the community. Shared amenities include a Tot Lot children’s playground, outdoor pool, community center and convenient parking lots onsite and offsite.
The development will also enhance the neighborhood surrounding it with extensive improvements including underground utilities, added streetlights, all-new sidewalks and street paving. Exterior details include various facade finishes, ornate iron fencing, and gates with artwork paneling. Extra care and expense were invested in minimizing any sound from surrounding traffic with the installation of High STC (sound rating) for windows and exterior doors creating a unique façade, and comfortable homes.
“This is R.D. Olson’s fifth affordable housing project with developer Related California, and we are happy to bring this second phase of the property to life,” said Bill Wilhelm, president, R.D. Olson. “Related California has a long-standing track record of successful developments and are great partners in our work building affordable housing to improve communities.”
With careful advance planning, in the face of supply chain issues, R.D. Olson built in a considerable lead time on the electrical materials delivery in order to remain faithful to their construction schedule. R.D. Olson partnered with Danielian Associates Architects on the project.
By Press Release
Cardenas Markets Loteria Scratcher Sweepstakes Returns and it’s Bigger than Ever!
$1 Millionin Prizes Will Be Given Away
Cardenas Markets Loteria Scratcher Sweepstakes is back and it’s bigger than ever! This year, the company is giving away more than $1 million in prizes, which reflects a $150,000 increase from last year’s program!
The sweepstakes program will take place from April 19, 2023, through June 13, 2023, in all 64 Cardenas Markets locations.
“Every day we work hard to bring families and communities together through our fresh and authentic product offerings,” said Adam Salgado, Cardenas Markets Chief Marketing Officer. “Cardenas Markets Loteria is a very fun way to bring people of different generations together, and it’s so fitting that we bring this beloved cultural game back to our stores in an even bigger and better way,” Salgado added.
Through the purchase of participating sponsor products customers will receive one (1) Cardenas Markets Lotería Scratcher card with an instant win prize or a code for a Free Digital Scratcher*.
Digital scratchers can be accessed by visiting cardenasmarkets.com/loteria, and registering the unique code found on the scratcher for a chance to win prizes such as an Apple iPad, Apple AirPodsPro, a $200 Cardenas Gift Card, or home electronic items. Participants may even have the opportunity to play in the Cardenas Markets Lotería semi-final game for a chance to win free Groceries for a Year, $10,000 or the grand prize of $50,000. Sweepstakes participants have a 1 in 5 chance to win great instant-win prizes such as delicious food from Cardenas Markets Cocina and Panaderia.
To learn more about Cardenas Markets Loteria Scratcher Sweepstakes, and for more information regarding the official rules visit: https://cardenasmarkets.com/loteria.
By Press Release
CBRE Arranges Sale of 41-Unit Jackson Apartments in Rialto, California
CBRE has facilitated the sale of the Jackson Apartments, a 41-unit multifamily property in Rialto for $6.8 million. The property was purchased by a private investor who owns several multifamily buildings in the area.
CBRE’s Cray A. Carlson represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.
“The property generated significant interest from both local and national investors and was sold within a month to an all-cash buyer, which reflects the growing demand for multifamily housing in the San Bernardino region,” said Carlson. “The Inland Empire multifamily market remains one of the strongest in California, with most properties selling quickly due to high buyer demand and low inventory.”
Constructed in 1971, Jackson Apartments is conveniently located at 205-242 W. Jackson Street, on four separate parcels, near Interstates 215 and 210. The property features a range of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans and is within walking distance of numerous eateries, specialty retail shops, and public transportation stations.
By Press Release
SBA Disaster Assistance for San Bernardino County for the Presidential Declaration
Businesses
Property Damage: up to $2,000,000 to repair or replace real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other assets that were damaged or destroyed (available to businesses of any size and private, non-profit organizations).
Economic Injury: for businesses and private non-profit organizations suffering adverse financial impacts of the disaster (with or without property loss), up to $2,000,000 for working capital to help pay obligations until normal operations resume. Agricultural cooperatives can receive this loan. It is included in all in the fact sheet.
Individuals and Families
Homeowners: up to $200,000 to repair or replace real estate damage and up to $40,000 to replace personal property.
Renters: up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property.
Interest rates can be as low as 4.00 percent for businesses, 2.375 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 2.375 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call 7-1-1.
Login
|
Business Journal Newsletter
Advertisement
Trending
-
Business3 weeks ago
Thoughts on Financial Literacy Explained through the Experiences of a New, Immigrant Small Business Owner
-
Commercial Real Estate4 weeks ago
SRS Completes $54 Million Sale of Newly Built Grocery Anchored Shopping Center in Ontario, CA
-
By Press Release3 weeks ago
CBRE Sells 1.8-Acre Multifamily Development Site in Western Inland Empire for $6.78 Million
-
By Press Release4 weeks ago
Hanley Investment Group’s New Dutch Bros Coffee Drive-Thru Sale Completes Break-up Sale Strategy at Highland Village Shopping Center
-
By Press Release4 weeks ago
Stater Bros. Unveils Enlarged and Remodeled Oceanside, CA Store
-
By Press Release4 weeks ago
Meritage Homes Expands Southern California Presence With New Home Communities
You must be logged in to post a comment Login