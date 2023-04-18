By Press Release
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of New Fast5Xpress Car Wash in Ontario, Calif., for $3.5 Million
The new express car wash is located adjacent to the Ontario Mills Mall, the largest outlet shopping mall in San Bernardino County
Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a new construction, single-tenant property occupied by Fast5Xpress Car Wash in Ontario, Calif., adjacent to the Ontario Mills Mall, one of the top shopping and tourist destinations in California. The sale price was $3.5 million for the new 35-year absolute triple-net ground lease.
Hanley Investment Group’s Executive Vice Presidents Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko represented the seller and developer, Evergreen Development. Spanning the last 48 years, Evergreen is a national retail and multi-family development company with a heavy emphasis on developing projects in California, Colorado, Arizona and Utah. The buyer, a private investor from Orange County, California, was self-represented.
“We procured an all-cash, 1031-exchange buyer based in Southern California and achieved a premium cap rate and pricing due to the 35-year initial lease term and centralized location adjacent to Ontario Mills,” said Asher. “We secured the buyer prior to closing their downleg and closed escrow before the expiration of the buyer’s 1031 identification period.”
Fast5Xpress is one of the largest and fastest-growing express car wash companies in Southern California. The chain currently has 20 locations open and operating, with two more under development.
Built in 2021, Fast5Xpress Car Wash occupies a 4,446-square-foot building on 1.17 acres at 4392 East Ontario Mills Parkway in Ontario. The property is located at the signalized intersection of Ontario Mills Parkway (16,175 cars per day) and Inland Empire Boulevard, and across the street from the Ontario Mills Mall (28 million annual visitors). The property is also near the Interstate 10 Freeway (271,000+ cars per day) and Milliken Avenue.
“The Ontario Mills Mall area is an outstanding regional retail destination pulling consumers from all over the Inland Empire, providing a very strong customer base of people that benefit from a subscription-based express car wash service,” said Asher. “The average household in Ontario owns two or more vehicles with nearly 280,000 people with an average household income of $96,660 reside within a five-mile radius.”
Fast5Express is less than two miles from the Ontario International Airport (5.5 million passengers, 2019) and less than half a mile from the Toyota Arena (11,000+ capacity venue).
According to Asher, the U.S. car wash services market size is expected to reach $23.78 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.
“The car wash industry is a service-based business, which makes it internet-resistant and poised for long-term growth,” continues Asher. “Increased car counts nationwide have resulted in more daily washes. There is less overhead per location due to the growing express car wash model. Furthermore, customer lifetime value is expanding due to ‘unlimited wash’ monthly subscription programs.”
Asher adds, “Express car washes are one of the most profitable tenants in the net-lease sector, with margins between 50% to 60%. As a result, we expect this segment will continue to experience steady demand from investors in 2023.”
Hanley Investment Group has sold 67 express car washes in the last 36 months, plus has another seven single-tenant express car wash net-lease investments in escrow or on the market valued in excess of $29 million.
By Press Release
Cardenas Markets Loteria Scratcher Sweepstakes Returns and it’s Bigger than Ever!
$1 Millionin Prizes Will Be Given Away
Cardenas Markets Loteria Scratcher Sweepstakes is back and it’s bigger than ever! This year, the company is giving away more than $1 million in prizes, which reflects a $150,000 increase from last year’s program!
The sweepstakes program will take place from April 19, 2023, through June 13, 2023, in all 64 Cardenas Markets locations.
“Every day we work hard to bring families and communities together through our fresh and authentic product offerings,” said Adam Salgado, Cardenas Markets Chief Marketing Officer. “Cardenas Markets Loteria is a very fun way to bring people of different generations together, and it’s so fitting that we bring this beloved cultural game back to our stores in an even bigger and better way,” Salgado added.
Through the purchase of participating sponsor products customers will receive one (1) Cardenas Markets Lotería Scratcher card with an instant win prize or a code for a Free Digital Scratcher*.
Digital scratchers can be accessed by visiting cardenasmarkets.com/loteria, and registering the unique code found on the scratcher for a chance to win prizes such as an Apple iPad, Apple AirPodsPro, a $200 Cardenas Gift Card, or home electronic items. Participants may even have the opportunity to play in the Cardenas Markets Lotería semi-final game for a chance to win free Groceries for a Year, $10,000 or the grand prize of $50,000. Sweepstakes participants have a 1 in 5 chance to win great instant-win prizes such as delicious food from Cardenas Markets Cocina and Panaderia.
To learn more about Cardenas Markets Loteria Scratcher Sweepstakes, and for more information regarding the official rules visit: https://cardenasmarkets.com/loteria.
By Press Release
CBRE Arranges Sale of 41-Unit Jackson Apartments in Rialto, California
CBRE has facilitated the sale of the Jackson Apartments, a 41-unit multifamily property in Rialto for $6.8 million. The property was purchased by a private investor who owns several multifamily buildings in the area.
CBRE’s Cray A. Carlson represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.
“The property generated significant interest from both local and national investors and was sold within a month to an all-cash buyer, which reflects the growing demand for multifamily housing in the San Bernardino region,” said Carlson. “The Inland Empire multifamily market remains one of the strongest in California, with most properties selling quickly due to high buyer demand and low inventory.”
Constructed in 1971, Jackson Apartments is conveniently located at 205-242 W. Jackson Street, on four separate parcels, near Interstates 215 and 210. The property features a range of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans and is within walking distance of numerous eateries, specialty retail shops, and public transportation stations.
By Press Release
SBA Disaster Assistance for San Bernardino County for the Presidential Declaration
Businesses
Property Damage: up to $2,000,000 to repair or replace real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other assets that were damaged or destroyed (available to businesses of any size and private, non-profit organizations).
Economic Injury: for businesses and private non-profit organizations suffering adverse financial impacts of the disaster (with or without property loss), up to $2,000,000 for working capital to help pay obligations until normal operations resume. Agricultural cooperatives can receive this loan. It is included in all in the fact sheet.
Individuals and Families
Homeowners: up to $200,000 to repair or replace real estate damage and up to $40,000 to replace personal property.
Renters: up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property.
Interest rates can be as low as 4.00 percent for businesses, 2.375 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 2.375 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call 7-1-1.
