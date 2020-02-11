Production Alliance Group Signs Two-Year Deal As Title Sponsor Of Nascar Xfinity Race At Auto Club Speedway

FONTANA, Calif. (Feb.10, 2020) – Auto Club Speedway officials announced today that Production Alliance Group has renewed its title sponsorship for 2020 and 2021, serving as sponsor for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 300 race. This year’s Production Alliance Group 300 will run on Saturday, Feb. 29. The event will air on FS1 at 1PM (PT). The official race hashtag will be #PAG300.

Production Alliance Group is a world-wide premium live-event and creative development company based in Tustin, Calif. Their passion for their craft has allowed them to work with top names and brands in both corporate and entertainment industries.

“Over the past four years, our partnership with Production Alliance Group has grown tremendously,” said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen. “We’re delighted to be associated with such a quality team and look forward to continuing to bring unmatched entertainment to the greatest fans in NASCAR.”

Production Alliance Group’s television company, 3rd Rail Productions, produces original content and last year launched its latest reality show about iconic films from the 70s, 80s and 90s called Beyond the Backlot on YouTube and Facebook Watch.

General admission tickets start at $30.00 and Kids 12 and under are free with Lefty’s Kids Club Membership to attend the NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance Group 300 race. Purchase online at www.autoclubspeedway.com, call 800-944-7223 or visit the Auto Club Speedway Ticket Office at 9300 Cherry Avenue, Fontana.