Miguel’s Restaurants Names Roxanne Pronk as Vice President of Operations and Operations Services

[Corona, California] – February 5, 2020 – Miguel’s Restaurants, Southern California’s leading family-owned homestyle Mexican restaurant group, is pleased to announce Roxanne Pronk as Vice President of Operations and Operations Services. Pronk brings with her over 15 years of senior operational leadership in the restaurant sector at nationally recognized brands, including P.F. Chang’s China Bistro and Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar.

“Roxanne’s passion for implementing operational excellence at prominent restaurant groups is unmatched,” commented Javier Vasquez, CEO and President of Miguel’s Restaurants. “We are thrilled to welcome such a dedicated leader who understands the importance of preserving Miguel’s rich legacy while driving innovation and improvement.”

Mary Vasquez, Co-founder and Chief Recipe Officer of Miguel’s Restaurants, added, “Roxanne’s leadership style is not only defined by her accomplishments, but by how she achieved them: integrity, inspiration, and loyalty. We are excited to have Roxanne motivate and inspire the team to bring Miguel’s famous, fresh homestyle Mexican cuisine to more customers across Southern California.”

Pronk began her career bartending at P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, where she quickly rose through the ranks ultimately becoming Regional Vice President and then Vice President of Training and Development. After P.F. Changs, Pronk became Chief Operating Officer of Macayo’s, where her expertise was instrumental in implementing a full rebrand of the 14 location restaurant chain that ultimately achieved new customer acquisition goals. In 2015, Pronk became Chief Operating Officer of Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar where she formalized systems and processes to ensure best in class service and food production brand-wide, driving revenue and expanding the company’s footprint. Most recently, Pronk consulted for start-up and restaurant chains in areas of LEAN operations, menu and profitability, merger and acquisition implementation, and employee engagement. Pronk holds a Master of Business Administration from National University.

In her first year at Miguel’s Restaurants, Pronk plans to eliminate operational inefficiencies and accelerate growth outside of the restaurant by introducing a robust catering program, improving third-party delivery operations, and elevating drive-thru and food truck sales. “Miguel’s has been a renowned homestyle Mexican food destination in Southern California for nearly 50 years, and I am honored to join the family-owned operation,” Pronk commented. “I look forward to building upon Miguel’s legacy while strengthening the brand’s operations.”

