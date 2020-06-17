Western Riverside Council of Governments Hosts Virtual Discussion on Building Inland Southern California’s Economic Resiliency

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 – Join the conversation as the Western Riverside Council of Governments (WRCOG), hosts a half-day webinar to explore the event’s special theme, “A Region At Its TIP-ing Point: Dynamic Discussions on Talent, Innovation, and Place (TIP)” on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This webinar is a part of WRCOG’s Future Forward series, a monthly webinar broadcast intended to facilitate timely conversations and equip leaders to innovate through challenges.

Norco Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Bash, who also serves as WRCOG’s Executive Committee Chair, comments that, “Now more than ever, the importance of building economic resiliency in Western Riverside County, and the greater Inland Southern California region, is critical. Building resiliency requires leadership and efforts from a variety of channels. At this webinar, experts representing numerous industries will come together to discuss some of these channels including talent pipelines, career development, innovation economies, placemaking and more.”

The speaker line-up for this special broadcast includes:

Michelle Decker, President & CEO, The Inland Empire Community Foundation

Dr. Johannes Moenius, Professor of Global Business, University of Redlands, and Director, Institute for Spatial Economic Analysis

Matt Horton, Director, Center for Regional Economics and California Center, Milken Institute

Ann Marie Sakrekoff, Senior Director, Growing Inland Achievement

Jane Oates, President of Working Nation & former Assistant Secretary for the Employment and Training Administration, Obama Administration

Mike Bishop, Senior Director of the Career Center, California Baptist University

Fred Walti, Co-Founder of the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator/LACI and President & CEO of the Network for Global Innovation

Dr. Jeannie Kim, Associate Vice Chancellor for Grants, Workforce & Economic Development, Riverside Community College District

Wallace Walrod, Chief Economic Advisor, Orange County Business Council

Shaheen Sadeghi, Founder, LAB Holdings LLC

Ryan Cortez, Economic Development Coordinator, City of Corona

Rob Matthews, Principal, Houseal Lavigne Associates

Registration for the webinar is free and now open. Click here for more information.