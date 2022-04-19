Entertainment
New All-American Restaurant Opens in Ontario
Offering Guests a Local Blend of America’s Best Food and Spirits in an Exciting and Social Atmosphere, Eureka! is Set to Open in Ontario on Monday, June 6, 2022
Making its delicious debut on Monday, June 6, 2022, Eureka! opens in Ontario, across the street from the Toyota Arena. With a commitment to being a scratch kitchen and providing exceptional hospitality, Eureka! creates a one-of-a-kind dining experience like no other restaurant: great food accompanied by a creative craft beverage program. Eureka! features an elevated collection of the best local craft beers, small-batch whiskeys, and classic yet modern cocktails at an approachable price point that is perfect for the local community to dine, drink, and socialize.
“We build our restaurants always keeping in mind our values; Energy, Discovery, and Community. We strive to create an energetic environment, where guests can discover their new favorite style of burger or unique small-batch whiskey, while supporting the local community through our beverage program featuring the best breweries, distilleries, and wineries in California and local events. As the epicenter of the Inland Empire, Ontario is the perfect destination for us, from the beer geeks, to the local professionals, convention attendees, concert goers and to the families looking for an all encompassing dining experience, look no further than Eureka!.” stated Founder Paul Frederick.
Whether guests are looking to enjoy a delicious dinner, grab a craft beer during “hoppy” hour, or listen to live music, Eureka! is the ideal restaurant for any occasion. Adding a contemporary charm to Ontario, Eureka! boasts its expansive restaurant seating 179 guests with a Californian modern design atmosphere nearing a 4,700+ square feet in total. The restaurant features a spacious interior with a mural tributing the California Jam festival by artist Nichole Blackburn, a modern lounge area, and a weatherized patio for guests that like to dine al fresco. The center-focus of the dining room is the indoor/outdoor bar top which carries the lively atmosphere throughout the entire restaurant.
Eureka! specializes in American classics with a modern twist with its diverse selection of appetizers, all natural, carrot-fed Angus beef burgers from Santa Carota, signature plates, innovative salads, and delectable desserts. Menu highlights include the Mac N’ Cheese Balls with a scratch made beer cheese sauce and Fresno chiles; Bone Marrow Burger featuring bone marrow shiitake butter, grilled onion, horseradish mustard aioli, and roasted Roma tomato; Fresno Fig Burger topped with fig marmalade, melted goat cheese, bacon, tomato, red onion, arugula, and spicy porter mustard; and Bourbon Barrel Cake finished with pecans, caramel, and paired with vanilla bean ice cream.
The beverage program at Eureka! revolves around the restaurant’s commitment to serving premium products that are highly sought after. Eureka! offers 17 craft beers on tap including the best local breweries: Kinds Brewing Co., Hamilton Family Brewery, Claremont Craft Ales, Ritual Brewing Co., and Ironbark Ciderworks, and many more. The signature cocktail program includes guests’ favorites: Wild Child with vodka, watermelon, mint, lemon, aloe, rosé and habanero salt, the Tipsy Pig Old Fashioned with bacon-infused Whiskey Pig 10 Yr. Rye, bitters, and barrel aged maple syrup, and the perfectly designed for the summer, The Headhunter King, a tiki cocktail featuring Jamaican rum, macadamia nut, lime, pineapple, orgeat, and falernum (limit 2 cocktails per guest). Additionally, there are 40+ small batch whiskeys and a special off-menu selection featuring various hard-to-get and strictly allocated whiskeys like Pappy Van Winkle and offerings from the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection available to the most discerning whiskey drinkers.
Eureka! is adding craft to Ontario at 900 Via Piemonte, St 101, Ontario, CA 91764 underneath the Element Hotel. The restaurant’s hours are: Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30am with Monday – Friday “hoppy” hours from 3p.m. to 6p.m. Weekly events include half-off wine on Tuesdays, Steal the Glass on Wednesdays, live music on Thursdays, and $6 Bloody Marys and Mimosas on the weekends.
Eureka! is hiring for all positions and hosting a Hiring Fair on site from Monday, May 9 to Saturday, May 21, 2022 from Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit Eureka! Ontario’s website.
Topgolf Brings So Much More to San Bernardino County
By Chairman Curt Hagman
What a thrill celebrating the opening of the first Topgolf location in Southern California in the city of Ontario. While this entertainment experience brings a whole new level of high-quality recreation to our region, it represents so much more.
It was more than four years ago that the County pursued bringing Topgolf to 13.7 acres of undeveloped County-owned land in Ontario. Given the location of the land coupled with the socio-economic demographics of the area and recreational use restrictions, the County believed that Topgolf was an ideal fit for the site and developed a strategy to attract the company. This highly strategic initiative resulted in a 20-year ground lease agreement with Topgolf that was approved by the Board of Supervisors on April 30, 2019.
What is important to emphasize is that over the course of Topgolf’s 20-year ground lease, the County will receive more than $625,000 in annual revenue, benefiting the San Bernardino County Regional Parks system, which includes nine regional parks throughout the county and several other recreational attractions.
The Topgolf relationship represents the true value of a successful public-private partnership. While the County had the land, location, and workforce, Topgolf had the right business model, and that made all the difference.
The entertainment aspects of this new facility appeal to all ages. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has evolved into a best-in-class hospitality entertainment venue centered on a game that is accessible and appealing to all, regardless of skill or ability.
While the agreement facilitates the opening of a wonderful new entertainment destination for residents and visitors, the County’s park system gains a valuable income stream which even further benefits our county residents. More importantly, Topgolf’s business operations bring hundreds of new jobs that will enhance the local economy as well as create an important catalyst for new economic opportunities and investment.
While Topgolf executives chose San Bernardino County due to its convenient regional location, strong retail performance, and large and growing population base, they have also shared that the County was business-friendly since day one noting the County worked proactively throughout the deal process, solving any challenges along the way.
All told, this is an exciting and vital relationship with Topgolf that underscores the value of public-private partnerships and the excitement we all feel for this new first-ever Southern California Topgolf location.
San Bernardino County joins Topgolf to open Ontario location
There’s now one more reason why San Bernardino County is Southern California’s premier recreation and business destination.
International entertainment phenomenon Topgolf opened its first Southern California location in Ontario this morning in a deal with San Bernardino County that will create approximately 400 private-sector jobs, $625,000 in annual revenue to County Regional Parks, and an additional recreational opportunity for families and businesses throughout the county and the region.
“Topgolf will be an outstanding entertainment asset that will attract people from all over Southern California to San Bernardino County,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman said this morning as Topgolf Ontario opened its doors to the public.
Hagman, whose Fourth District includes the Topgolf site adjacent to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park in Ontario, developed the idea to use 13.7 acres of County-owned land at the southeast corner of Fourth Street and Archibald Avenue as a golf attraction more than five years ago. That led the County’s Real Estate Services Department to make contact with Topgolf.
“We are honored to be joining the San Bernardino County community as we open the doors to our newest venue to entertain the Inland Empire,” said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Artie Starrs. “We are very excited to welcome the community to a fun, energetic experience one can only get at Topgolf.”
What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has evolved into a best-in-class hospitality entertainment venue centered on a game that is accessible and appealing to all, regardless of skill or ability. The Topgolf technology-driven experience is centered on guests hitting patented, microchipped golf balls into targets on a field.
The open-air, three-level venue features 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, chef-inspired signature menu items, top-shelf drinks, music, and year-round programming for all ages. The venue is equipped with an outdoor patio, rooftop terrace and private event space.
Topgolf has 75 venues in 31 U.S. states and international locations in Dubai, the United Kingdom, Australia and Germany.
“The Topgolf concept appeals to all ages, and everyone will benefit from the revenue that will be directed toward the betterment of the county’s Regional Parks system,” Hagman said.
Over the course of the initial 20-year ground lease between the County and Topgolf, the County will receive more than $625,000 in annual revenue, benefiting the San Bernardino County Regional Parks system, https://parks.sbcounty.gov/, which includes nine regional parks throughout the county and several other recreational attractions.
Those interested in joining the team at Topgolf can visit Topgolf’s career website.
For more information, including hours of operation and pricing, visit the Topgolf Ontario location page.
Topgolf Expands California Footprint with First Greater Los Angeles Area Venue Opening in Ontario
Topgolf Ontario welcomes Guests from the Inland Empire area to signature Topgolf experience
Topgolf Entertainment Group, a modern day, technology-enabled entertainment company, is set to open its first Greater Los Angeles area venue on Friday, March 11.
Located off I-10 near Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park, Topgolf’s 75th global venue welcomes all communities in and around San Bernardino County and the Inland Empire to enjoy Topgolf’s signature, technology-driven multi-level entertainment experience players have grown to know and love.
“As a company focused on providing our players with an experience like no other, we are thrilled for the opportunity to connect with Greater Los Angeles,” said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Artie Starrs. “We are excited to invite the community to come play golf with us, with the fun and energetic experience that people of all ages can only get at Topgolf.”
The open-air, three-level venue will feature 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, chef-inspired signature menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming for all ages. The venue is equipped with an outdoor patio, rooftop terrace and private event space.
Beyond entertainment, Topgolf Ontario will employ approximately 400 Associates, further strengthening San Bernardino County’s economy. Those interested in joining the team at Topgolf can visit Topgolf’s career website.
Topgolf Ontario marks the third venue to serve the state of California alongside venues in San Jose and Roseville (Sacramento). Topgolf continues its Greater Los Angeles area expansion in early spring with the opening of its second Los Angeles-area venue in El Segundo. Located on the Pacific Coast Highway, just south of the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and west of The 405, the El Segundo venue will have a similar 102 climate-controlled hitting bay design and will be fully equipped with Topgolf’s latest technology and a 10-hole green grass golf course.
“The energy and excitement for Topgolf in and around the Inland Empire is incredible,” Starrs added. “We are excited to finally open our doors to these communities and are looking forward to entertaining guests through the power of play.”
For more information, including hours of operation and pricing, visit the Topgolf Ontario location page.
