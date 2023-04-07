Latin pop duo Jesse & Joy come to Agua Caliente July 22

GRAMMY-WINNING LATIN POP DUO JESSE & JOY COME TO THE SHOW AT AGUA CALIENTE RANCHO MIRAGE JULY 22
Extraordinaire Latin pop duo Jesse & Joy are embarking on a tour across the US and Canada to support their latest album, Clichés. Produced by Live Nation, the 29-city tour includes a stop at to The Show at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa on Saturday, July 22 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets for Jesse & Joy are on sale now at www.aguacalientecasinos.com/entertainment.
Thanks to their authenticity, talent, and unique style, Jesse & Joy has become Mexico’s most beloved musical power duo, connecting with millions of people around the world. Their platinum-certified hits like “¡Corre!”, “Llorar”, “Me Voy”, “¿Con Quién se Queda el Perro?”, and “Espacio Sideral” are just a few staples of their vast catalog of memorable lyrics and melodies. Their career has been marked by sold out shows and multiple nominations to the music industry’s most prestigious awards, earning them a Grammy and six Latin Grammys so far, among many other accolades.
Show Information: Jesse & Joy
Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.
Location: The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.
Purchase tickets:
Prices: $45 – $85, based on seat location.
www.AguaCalienteCasinos.com; (800) 514-3849
Entertainment
AJ Croce’s “Croce Plays Croce” heads to Agua Caliente Sept. 22 – tickets on sale Friday
TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 7 AT 10:00 A.M.
A.J. Croce performs Croce Plays Croce, a special night of music featuring a complete set of classics by his late father Jim Croce, some of his own tunes, and songs that influenced both him and his father. Coming to The Show at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa on Friday, September 22 at 8:00 p.m., this special event features such timeless songs as “Operator,” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Time in a Bottle” (a song written for A.J.), “Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy),” and “Lovers Cross,” to name a few. Classic covers may include songs by Lieber and Stoller, Bessie Smith, and other folk and roots artists.
Tickets for AJ Croce: “Croce Plays Croce” go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 7 at 10:00 a.m. at www.aguacalientecasinos.com/entertainment.
Jim Croce was an American folk singer with a short-lived professional recording and touring career, and decades of posthumous fame as one of the greatest songwriters and artists ever. With sales surpassing 50 million records, including three No. 1 songs and 10 Top 10 hits, Jim Croce’s short career and long-lived legacy are well-remembered through his era-defining standards like “Operator,” “Time in a Bottle,” and “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown.”
A.J. Croce’s 30-year touring and recording career has produced ten studio albums that have been released via both major and independent labels and have charted 20 Top 20 singles and all ten albums on the radio including Top 40, Americana, and Blues. A virtuoso piano player, he has performed at a TED Talk and gave a master class at the University of Barcelona. Croce has performed on major talk shows and news programs including The Late Show, The Tonight Show, The Today Show, CNN, MTV, and VH1. He’s toured with such esteemed artists as Willie Nelson, Lenny Kravitz, Earth, Wind, and Fire, and B.B. King. While his last album, Just Like Medicine, paired him with producer and soul legend Dan Penn and an all-star cast of players and guests like Vince Gill and Steve Cropper, his new album was born of memories — of favorite artists and shows, but mostly, of late-night gatherings with groups of friends, many of them fellow musicians, with Croce at the piano taking requests. Croce revisits these musical evenings on By Request (out on Compass Records) with 12 personally curated covers that traverse decades and genres, propelled by his spirited, piano mastery and emotive vocals. With a rich catalog of original compositions A.J. first recorded and released a composition of his fathers with a never-before-recorded song “Name of the Game” on his Just Like Medicine release. In 2018 he covered the 1973 hit “I Got A Name” for a Goodyear commercial with Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Show Information: AJ Croce: “Croce Plays Croce”
Date: Friday, September 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.
Location: The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.
Purchase tickets:
Prices: $25 – $75, based on seat location.
www.AguaCalienteCasinos.com; (800) 514-3849
Entertainment
Los Temerarios Announce New Dates For Their Successful Tour Through The United States And Coming to Toyota Arena on Saturday, September 16, 2023
After multiple sold out concerts in different cities of the country, the legendary group LOS TEMERARIOS added fourteen new dates and cities to their tour of the United States this 2023. The tour will be making a stop at Toyota Arena on Saturday, September 16th. Tickets on – sale now at Ticketmaster.com, Toyota-Arena.com and the Toyota Arena box office.
Los Temerarios faithful audience will be able to enjoy their great classics such as “Come Because I Need You”, “My Life Is You”, “I Will Be There”, “Your Last Song”, “You Are a Dream”, including other songs from their successful record productions.
It should be noted that the “2023 US Tour”, which began on February 3 and toured cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San José, Phoenix, Dallas and Houston, managed to sell out most of their concerts.
Here are the new confirmed dates:
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|15/septiembre/2023
|San Diego, California
|Pechanga Arena
|16/septiembre/2023
|Ontario
|Toyota Arena
|23/septiembre/2023
|Albuquerque
|KIVA Auditorium
|24/septiembre/2023
|Denver, Colorado
|BellCo Theatre
|7/octubre/2023
|Fort Myers, Florida
|Hertz Arena
|8/octubre/2023
|Miami, Florida
|Miami-Dade Arena
|13/octubre/2023
|New York
|UBS Arena
|14/octubre/2023
|Connecticut
|Bridgeport Arena
|20/octubre/2023
|Greenville
|Bon Secours Arena
|21/octubre/2023
|Raleigh
|Memorial Auditorium
|3/noviembre/2023
|Fresno
|Selland Arena
|4/noviembre/2023
|Anaheim, California
|Honda Center
|10/noviembre/2023
|San Antonio, Texas
|Tech Port Arena
|11/noviembre/2023
|McAllen, Texas
|Payne Arena
For more information on Tour dates please visit: www.lostemerarios.net
Also “La Colección” (limited edition) is now available for pre-order, a vinyl which contains six LPs that make up an important part of their career as one of the most respected and successful groups in the music industry. It includes 66 songs from their extensive musical repertoire and can be purchased in physical format at the concerts of their US tour. As of April 14, it will be available for sale in all digital stores through the official Los Temerarios website and on Amazon.
For more information on LOS TEMERARIOS:
Website: www.lostemerarios.net
Twitter: www.twitter.com/los_temerarios
Facebook: www.facebook.com/official.los.temerarios
Instagram: www.instagram.com/lostemerarios
Entertainment
Global icon DIANA ROSS to perform at Agua Caliente June 10
For the first time, global icon and legendary entertainer, songwriter, producer, film, and television actress Diana Ross will grace the stage at The Show at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa on Saturday, June 10 at 8:00 p.m.
A once-in-a-lifetime, must-go show, this highly anticipated new, personal appearance live concert tour is set to dazzle audiences across the nation with a lifetime of great songs. A national treasure with a magnificent legacy that has changed the course of music history and popular culture, Ross is an alchemist of an unprecedented career that has made her the most successful recording artist and entertainer of all time.
Tickets for Diana Ross’ The Music Legacy Tour 2023 go on sale to the public on Friday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m. at www.aguacalientecasinos.com/entertainment.
Ross is “coming home” to perform her Greatest No. 1 hits with audiences and super fans throughout the United States. These rare events promise to be an unforgettable celebration of Ross’ legacy and the impact she has on her millions of fans worldwide.
After completing a record-breaking, world tour last year, Diana Ross’ performance in Glastonbury, UK drew both the largest assembled audience in the history of the festival and the biggest viewership in the history of the BBC broadcast with her completely sold-out arena tour.
The Music Legacy Tour 2023 will showcase iconic No. 1 chart toppers featuring hit-after-hit from Diana Ross’ solo career catalog and as the lead singer of The Supremes. Captivating fans with her soulful, heart-felt vocals and magnetic stage presence, Ross owns the room and touches her audiences. They can expect to be captivated by timeless hits such as “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Stop! In the Name of Love,” “Upside Down,” “I’m Coming Out,” “Reach Out and Touch,” “Endless Love,” and many more.
This tour comes at a time when Diana Ross’ legacy is more influential and celebrated than ever. Throughout her storied career, Ross has crafted a vibrant mosaic of achievements, seamlessly blending her many talents to captivate audiences around the world. As a testament to her enduring impact on the music industry, Ross has been honored with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. She is also the first woman in history to receive a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for her solo career and as part of a group, among countless other accolades. Her music continues to inspire generations of artists and fans alike, making The Music Legacy Tour 2023 a must-see event for music lovers of all ages. Make memories and don’t miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary musical experience, “A Love Fest.”
Follow Diana Ross on social media for the latest updates and glimpses of the tour. Secure your tickets today and get ready to experience an evening of timeless music from the one-and-only, Diana Ross. Are you ready?
Social Media
Twitter: @dianaross
Facebook: @dianaross
Instagram: @dianaross
TikTok: @dianaross
Show Information: Diana Ross
Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.
Location: The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.
Purchase tickets:
Prices: $95 – $225, based on seat location.
www.AguaCalienteCasinos.com; (800) 514-3849
