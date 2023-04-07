Latin pop duo Jesse & Joy come to Agua Caliente July 22

For the first time, global icon and legendary entertainer, songwriter, producer, film, and television actress Diana Ross will grace the stage at The Show at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa on Saturday, June 10 at 8:00 p.m.

A once-in-a-lifetime, must-go show, this highly anticipated new, personal appearance live concert tour is set to dazzle audiences across the nation with a lifetime of great songs. A national treasure with a magnificent legacy that has changed the course of music history and popular culture, Ross is an alchemist of an unprecedented career that has made her the most successful recording artist and entertainer of all time.

Tickets for Diana Ross’ The Music Legacy Tour 2023 go on sale to the public on Friday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m. at www.aguacalientecasinos.com/entertainment.

Ross is “coming home” to perform her Greatest No. 1 hits with audiences and super fans throughout the United States. These rare events promise to be an unforgettable celebration of Ross’ legacy and the impact she has on her millions of fans worldwide.

After completing a record-breaking, world tour last year, Diana Ross’ performance in Glastonbury, UK drew both the largest assembled audience in the history of the festival and the biggest viewership in the history of the BBC broadcast with her completely sold-out arena tour.

The Music Legacy Tour 2023 will showcase iconic No. 1 chart toppers featuring hit-after-hit from Diana Ross’ solo career catalog and as the lead singer of The Supremes. Captivating fans with her soulful, heart-felt vocals and magnetic stage presence, Ross owns the room and touches her audiences. They can expect to be captivated by timeless hits such as “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Stop! In the Name of Love,” “Upside Down,” “I’m Coming Out,” “Reach Out and Touch,” “Endless Love,” and many more.

This tour comes at a time when Diana Ross’ legacy is more influential and celebrated than ever. Throughout her storied career, Ross has crafted a vibrant mosaic of achievements, seamlessly blending her many talents to captivate audiences around the world. As a testament to her enduring impact on the music industry, Ross has been honored with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. She is also the first woman in history to receive a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for her solo career and as part of a group, among countless other accolades. Her music continues to inspire generations of artists and fans alike, making The Music Legacy Tour 2023 a must-see event for music lovers of all ages. Make memories and don’t miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary musical experience, “A Love Fest.”

Follow Diana Ross on social media for the latest updates and glimpses of the tour. Secure your tickets today and get ready to experience an evening of timeless music from the one-and-only, Diana Ross. Are you ready?

Social Media

Twitter: @dianaross

Facebook: @dianaross

Instagram: @dianaross

TikTok: @dianaross

Show Information: Diana Ross

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.

Location: The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.

Purchase tickets:

Prices: $95 – $225, based on seat location.

www.AguaCalienteCasinos.com; (800) 514-3849