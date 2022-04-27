Glen Ivy Hot Springs Reopens with New Leadership, Upgraded Facilities and Record Sales

GOCO Hospitality, the dedicated global wellness consulting, development, and management company, continues the revitalization of Glen Ivy Hot Springs to create the ultimate West Coast wellness destination. Reopening late January 2022 following a $2.5 million property-wide enhancement project, Glen Ivy Hot Springs welcomed a new General Manager, Hervé Blondel, whose most recent role was General Manager at the internationally acclaimed Rancho La Puerta, fitness resort and spa in Mexico, to further enhance the guest experience.

“Strong leadership is the key to Glen Ivy Hot Springs’ continued growth and development,” commented Ingo Schweder, CEO of GOCO Hospitality and Glen Ivy Hot Springs. “Hervé’s 30 years of experience at top wellness destinations complements GOCO’s expert leadership team of multidisciplinary professionals.”

Hervé Blondel joins GOCO Hospitality’s team of seasoned, global wellness experts with decades of experience at the most exclusive resorts worldwide. Prior to founding GOCO Hospitality, Ingo Schweder was co-owner and head of development at award-winning destination wellness resort, Ananda in the Himalayas. GOCO Hospitality also developed and managed the highly regarded and award-winning SHA Wellness Clinic in Spain. Before joining GOCO in 2014, Group Director, Clive McNish, was wellness director and general manager at world class holistic wellness destination Kamalaya Koh Samui in Thailand. GOCO’s Group Director of Design and Development, Josephine Leung, oversaw the $380 million wellness community Sangha by Octave Living in China. Currently working on more than 400 projects in 45 countries, GOCO offers the leading go-to wellness hospitality specialist group, working with sovereign funds, individual developers, and leading architects around the globe.

“The company has not only seen exponential growth during the pandemic, but also new segments and investors enter the wellness arena as health becomes the new luxury,” added Schweder.

Glen Ivy Hot Springs is no exception to post-pandemic growth. Southern California’s iconic and leading wellness destination saw membership and gift card sales rise by 50% from 2019 to 2021. The increase is attributed to the consumers’ commitment to outdoor wellness and the benefits of thermal mineral water as an increasing part of daily routines, as well as an interest in sharing the experience with others through the pandemic.

The Glen Ivy Hot Springs $2.5 million renovations included the re-engineering of eleven historic mineral springs, as well as upgrades and enhancements of pool decks and pool facilities, in the guest reception area, treatment facilities, the Bath House, the Ivy Kitchen and gardens, which are a part of the 18-acre Glen Ivy organic farm.