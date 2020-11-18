NAI Capital Negotiates 81,794 sf Warehouse Sublease in San Bernardino

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION ALERT

Richard Lee, SIOR, Nicholas Chang, CCIM, SIOR, Justin Kuehn and Sione Fua with the Ontario office of NAI Capital represented L & L Nursery Supply, Inc., in the sublease of 81,794 square feet of storage space located at 4162 Georgia Street in San Bernardino, California.

The sublessor, D & W Fine Pack, LLC, a plastics manufacturer, will continue to occupy the remaining 92,236 square feet of the total 174,030 square foot warehouse facility.

The team of Lee Chang Kuehn Fua represented both sides in the negotiation of the sublease.

“L & L Nursery Supply maintains a storage facility just down the street from the newly subleased space, which was one of the selling points in selecting the property,” said Sione Fua, the lead broker in the negotiation.

The facility’s features include 13 exterior dock-high loading docks and three grade-level loading doors, three interior warehouse cranes with crane bridges, eight storage silos with a capacity volume of 248,000 gallons, and rail service available to the yard.

“Our client required overflow space to accommodate the increased demand for their nursery products,” said Fua. “During this pandemic, there appears to be an uptick in the sales of landscaping and nursery products. People working from home have greater flexibility in their work hours, and perhaps that’s creating more time for homeowners to tend to their gardens and landscaping.”