Meritage Homes Expands Southern California Presence With New Home Communities

The homebuilder will open 13 new home communities in 2023, totaling 20 communities across Southern California

Meritage Homes, the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., announced it will open 13 new home communities in the Southern California region this year, bringing the region’s total community count to 20. Whether seeking proximity to coastal beaches or the mountains, the homebuilder’s new communities include Huntington Beach, San Pedro, San Diego, Beaumont, Ontario, Moreno Valley, West Covina, Temecula, Winchester, Menifee, Pomona and Lake Elsinore.

“We are proud to expand our presence in Southern California with the introduction of 13 new communities,” said Nick Emsiek, Division President for Meritage Homes in Southern California. “These new communities will offer homebuyers even more opportunities to achieve their goal of homeownership with affordable, modern, and energy-efficient homes to meet their needs. We take great pride in delivering quality craftsmanship and exceptional customer service to our homebuyers and are confident this latest expansion will help us continue to deliver on our brand promise of a Life. Built. Better.®”

Six of the 13 new 2023 communities have already opened for sale, and seven additional communities will open in the coming months, providing significant homeownership opportunities to buyers in the region. Three neighborhoods at The Fairways in Beaumont are now pre-selling with models opening in April. West Cameron in West Covina, Stratus in Pomona plus two neighborhoods at Nichols Ranch in Lake Elsinore will open this spring and summer.

The full list of communities can be found here. Featured communities include:

Regatta in Huntington Beach—Final Opportunity

Offering a last chance to own a new construction home 1.5 miles from the coast, Regatta at Huntington Beach puts you at the center of Surf City and all the amenities it has to offer. A bike ride away from Dog Beach, dining on Main Street and Huntington’s premier schools, Regatta is a community that extends beyond the walls of its homes.

Regatta – Exterior

Price Range: Starting from $1M

Home Sizes: 1,716 – 2,147 sq. ft.

1,716 – 2,147 sq. ft. Bedrooms: 3-4

3-4 Bathrooms: 2-3

2-3 Sales Center Address: 19109 Azul Lane, Huntington Beach, CA

The Fairways in Beaumont —Now Pre-Selling

Featuring one and two-story single-family residences with secluded bedrooms, lofts and flex spaces, the neighborhoods (Azaela, Magnolia, and Holly) at The Fairways provide room to relax indoors and out. The amenity-rich community is complete with multiple resort-style pools, a fitness center, parks and a dog park. Seeking more activity, acclaimed golf courses are just steps away from the community.

Price Range: Starting from the $500,000s

Home Sizes: 1,628 – 3,247 sq. Ft.

1,628 – 3,247 sq. Ft. Bedrooms: 3-5

3-5 Bathrooms: 2-3

2-3 Sales Center Address: Starting April 7 at 35241 Braid Place, Beaumont, CA 92223

Tays Landing in Ontario—Now Selling

Tays Landing offers 3–4-bedroom homes and plenty of community amenities providing opportunities to connect with fellow residents. With a sparkling pool and park central in the community and near regional parks and shopping, Tays Landing has no shortage of things to do.

Price Range: Starting from the $600,000s

Home Sizes: 1,465 – 1,955 sq. Ft.

1,465 – 1,955 sq. Ft. Bedrooms: 3-4

3-4 Bathrooms: 2-3

2-3 Sales Center Address: 677 E. Madeleine Privado, Ontario, CA

Heirloom Farms in Temecula—Now Selling

Offering single-family homes and two- or three-story townhomes, the neighborhoods (Valiant, Sultana, and Crimson) at Heirloom Farms are now selling homes in the award-winning Temecula school district. With amenities to keep the whole family entertained, the neighborhoods offer easy access to a community pool, playground and clubhouse, as well as local parks, shopping and dining attractions.

Valiant—Community Center

Price Range: Starting from the $400,000s

Home Sizes: 1,387 – 2,155 sq. ft.

1,387 – 2,155 sq. ft. Bedrooms: 2-4

2-4 Bathrooms: 2-3

2-3 Sales Center Address: 40473 Birchfield Drive, Temecula, CA

The new communities offer move-in timelines that fit your deadlines, financing incentives to lower interest rates and a simple buying process with clear pricing and no surprises.

Meritage Homes is committed to constructing energy-efficient, sustainable and healthy homes for its buyers. Every Meritage home is built with energy- and money-saving features including spray-foam insulation, ENERGY STAR® certified appliances, Low-E windows, a high-performance air filtration system that improves the home’s air quality and reduces the number of allergens. Additionally, all new homes will be equipped with an efficient multispeed HVAC system that allows owners to better manage the comfort of their home while reducing their environmental impact and operating costs. Every home also includes Meritage’s M. Connected Home™ Automation Suite, with smart door locks, door sensors and motion detectors, USB outlets and advanced thermostats, which are centrally managed through a smart home hub and app.

For more information about Meritage’s Southern California region communities, please visit https://www.meritagehomes.com/state/ca/southern-ca or call (877) 275-6374.