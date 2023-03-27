By Press Release
Hanley Investment Group’s New Dutch Bros Coffee Drive-Thru Sale Completes Break-up Sale Strategy at Highland Village Shopping Center
Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the sale of a brand-new construction, single-tenant property occupied by Dutch Bros Coffee Drive-Thru at Highland Village Shopping Center, a new Sprouts-anchored shopping center in Fontana, California. The sale price was $2.3 million for the absolute triple-net ground lease. This transaction marks the ninth property Hanley Investment Group has sold at Highland Village, totaling 75,509 square feet and approximately $43.1 million in combined sales.
Hanley Investment Group’s Executive Vice Presidents Kevin Fryman, Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko represented the seller, Adler Realty Investments of Woodland Hills, California, who developed the shopping center in phases starting in 2018-2019. The buyer was a private investor based in Los Angeles, California, represented by Hanley Investment Group’s Executive Vice President Jeremy McChesney.
“Retail developers continue to capitalize on executing a break-up sale strategy due to the gain in overall value compared to selling the center as a whole,” said Fryman. “We were able to achieve approximately 100 basis points better in cap rate by selling nine separate parcels individually versus selling the center all together.”
Fryman adds, “We were able to generate multiple offers on the sale of the Dutch Bros and secure a 1031 exchange buyer and close escrow prior to the store opening for business.”
Built in 2022 on a 0.45-acre parcel, the 871-square-foot Dutch Bros Coffee Drive-Thru is located at 17010 South Highland Avenue in Fontana. The property is situated on an outparcel to a 30,000-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market at the hard-corner, signalization intersection of Highland Avenue and Sierra Avenue. Co-tenants include Raising Cane’s, Jack in the Box, Quick Quack Car Wash, Mountain View Tire, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Pacific Dental, Crumbl Cookies, Fatburger, Café Rio and Oggi’s.
Highland Village Shopping Center is immediately adjacent to the 210 Freeway (153,000 cars per day) at the Sierra Avenue entrance/exit and enjoys highly visible pylon signage. The 210 Freeway is one of the major east/west freeways connecting California’s San Gabriel Valley to San Bernardino.
Hanley Investment Group’s Fryman, Asher and Lefko previously arranged the sale of two multi-tenant retail pad buildings totaling 13,515 square feet and a 7,500-square-foot multi-tenant retail shop building adjacent to Sprouts. Sales at Highland Village Shopping Center also included a Quick Quack Car Wash ground lease, plus the sales of Sprouts, Mountain View Tire & Auto Service, Raising Cane’s and Jack in the Box, each as separate, single-tenant transactions at Highland Village Shopping Center. Hanley Investment Group’s sale of Quick Quack Car Wash at the shopping center was the first single-tenant Quick Quack to sell as a net-leased investment in California.
“We were able to maximize value for the seller through individual sales to private, non-institutional investors in a price range of approximately $2 million to $11 million, a price range that greatly appeals to the largest buyer pool in the retail investment industry,” said Asher. “Investors recognized that this shopping center and its location and demographics offered long-term security and stability in a continued growth area.”
Asher added that there are 325,000 people within a five-mile radius and an average household income of $89,000 within a one-mile radius of the shopping center.
“We expect investor demand for well-located, single-tenant and multi-tenant retail properties leased to nationally and regionally recognized internet-resistant tenants to remain steady in 2023,” Asher noted.
One of the fastest-growing brands in the food service and restaurant industry in the United States, Dutch Bros (BROS: NYSE) is a publicly traded drive-thru coffee chain with 671 locations across 14 states as of December 31, 2022. In 2022, Dutch Bros delivered another strong year of growth, with revenue increasing almost 50% to $739.0 million, driven by 133 new shop openings systemwide. In 2023, Dutch Bros is targeting 150 new systemwide shops, enabling the company to achieve its five-year goal of 800 systemwide shops by year-end. Additionally, Dutch Bros expects to be within striking distance of $1 billion in revenue in 2023 and 1,000 systemwide shops by the first half of 2025, according to a recent company news release.
This is the third Dutch Bros Coffee property sale Hanley Investment Group has sold within the last 30 days.
CBRE Sells 1.8-Acre Multifamily Development Site in Western Inland Empire for $6.78 Million
CBRE announced the $6.78 million sale of a 1.82-acre multifamily development site at the northwest corner of Red Oak Street and Spruce Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga, California. The property is within City Center, an area of Rancho Cucamonga zoned for future retail, civic activity, and multifamily housing, and is a hub for future employment within a pedestrian-oriented and transit-ready location.
Wes Jones, CBRE’s industrial specialist, and CBRE’s Stewart Weston, Dean Zander, and Rosie Cooper, whose expertise include multifamily and land, marketed the property for sale on behalf of the seller, Chase Partners, Ltd, led by David Parker, a local Southern California investment and development firm that has been active in the region for over 40 years.
The buyer was Western Spire, a private real estate investment firm focused on adding urban infill housing projects to suburban Southern California markets. This acquisition represents the company’s first development project in the Inland Empire, where they plan to build multifamily.
“Our team leveraged CBRE’s vast and seamless platform of resources and capabilities to provide unparalleled access to a wide array of domestic and foreign institutional investors and active local private investors,” said CBRE’s Zander. “CBRE’s deep investor relationships combined with their technology capabilities and finance and investment banking services helped the team to fully evaluate and execute a best-in-class investment strategy.”
“Wes, Rosie, Dean, and Stewart of CBRE did an outstanding job marketing and bringing this transaction to the finish line in the ever-changing environment. We couldn’t be more pleased with the performance by CBRE and the outcome of this offering,” said David Parker, president, Chase Partners.
Rancho Cucamonga is a preeminent location in the Inland Empire and has received many accolades such as one of “Best Places to Live” by Money Magazine. The city also boasts an average household income over $132,000 and an average home value of more than $870,000, according to a recent Redfin report.
“The Spruce and Red Oak site presented the opportunity to acquire a development site within one of the most sought-after markets offering a myriad of retail options, excellent schools, a plethora of jobs and excellent accessibility to the greater Inland Empire and the rest of Southern California,” said CBRE’s Weston. “It garnered significant investor interest and multiple qualified offers received.”
Supervisors direct $72.2 million to fight homelessness
Efforts to combat homelessness throughout San Bernardino County received a major boost today from county supervisors, who unanimously agreed to leverage $72.7 million in federal, state and county resources to support the landmark 2022 Homeless Strategic Action Plan approved by the board in June.
“Addressing the root causes of homelessness is the most effective means of reducing the numbers of people experiencing homelessness and providing a path forward for the individuals and the community at large,” said Fourth District Supervisor Curt Hagman. “As a board, we are leveraging all of the resources at our disposal and thinking outside the box by linking housing and other services to give people who are struggling a foundation of stability. This approach enables people to break through the challenges they are facing and get back on their feet and off the streets.”
The Homeless Initiatives Spending Plan approved by the Board of Supervisors today includes $15 million from the County general fund for a new County Housing Development Grant to support community-based homeless housing projects.
“San Bernardino County is taking a positive step to address homelessness with the Board of Supervisors action to approve funding for transitional housing and recuperative care,” said Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. “This will begin the necessary steps to increase much needed capacity for the unsheltered population while providing the necessary services. We look forward to our continued efforts on working with the community to meet the challenges of homelessness.”
“San Bernardino County is leading the way in addressing homelessness from a regional approach,” said Second District Supervisor Jesse Armendarez. “Today’s investment will create opportunity from housing and wrap-around services throughout our county and strengthen coordination with cities and nonprofit organizations.”
The spending plan allocates $72.7 million in available federal, state and county resources towards six strategic initiatives that support the county’s Homeless Strategic Framework and the 2022 Homeless Strategic Action Plan addressing the root causes of homelessness by increasing the supply of housing opportunities for at-risk populations:
- The Pacific Village Phase II expansion ($29.7 million) is one of several collective impact approaches to address homelessness in the county. Each of the treatment and housing typologies will provide individuals with semi-private or private housing rather than congregate dormitory beds. Private housing provides a stable, dignified living situation and can be tailored to fit the specialized needs of individuals who require high levels of social and behavioral health supports needed to accept and maintain housing. It is anticipated that Pacific Village will increase the number of individuals connected with housing and supportive services by 698 to approximately 726 annually.
- The Kern Street Adult Residential Facility expansion ($2.5 million) will convert an existing adult residential facility to a 30- bed facility that provides rooms, meals, supervision, distribution of medicine, and personal care assistance to individuals with chronic behavioral health issues and who are unable to live by themselves.
- At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the County initiated agreements under the State funded Project Roomkey program with numerous hotels and motels to house homeless individuals on a temporary basis. This funding will end on March 31, and there is a need to prevent this population returning to homelessness due to age and high medical risk factors. The Project Roomkey Continuance initiative ($4.4 million) will provide for the continued temporary housing support of 80 to 90 beds and the necessary components of housing, food, laundry services and security for an additional year as individuals transition from temporary to permanent housing.
- The Social Work Action Group, or SWAG, performs street outreach, engagement, housing navigation and case management services to individuals and families who are homeless by addressing the whole-person care approach. SWAG works in collaboration with the Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach and Proactive Enforcement (HOPE) team, Department of Behavioral Health, Department of Aging and Adult Services and community-based providers to provide services. In partnership with SWAG, the County has engaged with 165 homeless individuals since December 2021, with 63 (38%) of those individuals being sheltered. A recommendation to extend the current contract with SWAG for an additional two years ($3.4 million) was unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors today.
- The County Housing Development Grant initiative will have staff explore the development of a $20 million County grant program that can be offered to third parties (primarily partner cities) to support homeless housing projects, with a focus on the construction of new units, that provide additional housing beds (which may include emergency shelters). The goal of this program would be to create and operate additional low-cost housing units for homeless and displaced individuals. This program is in the conceptual stage and specific program details and budget adjustments will be brought forward for board approval at a future date.
- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) HOME-ARP Program allocated the county $12.7 million to assist with addressing the region’s housing needs and provision of homeless services. As a requirement of the agreement, the County must provide an Allocation Plan by March 31 detailing for which categories the county intends to use HOME-ARP funding. A public hearing before the board on the use of these funds took place today.
Stater Bros. Unveils Enlarged and Remodeled Oceanside, CA Store
Stater Bros. Markets is very pleased to announce the grand reopening of their newly enlarged and extensively remodeled supermarket in Oceanside, CA. The store, located at 3770 Mission Ave., Oceanside, CA 92054, has expanded by an additional 10,000 square feet and the additional space has allowed them to add all the amenities that are typically included in their new stores, such as a fresh-cut fruit station, fresh sushi station, and an expanded beer department, among other things. The store has also received an updated interior that matches their most recent stores.
Shoppers will appreciate having many of their favorite foods under one roof such as delectable pan dulce, hand-prepared guacamole, and tender tres leches cakes, among many others. Shoppers looking for delicious and convenient food options will be delighted with fresh sushi created in-store by professionally trained sushi chefs and freshly cut fruit straight from the store’s fruit-cutting station.
“In nearly all respects, the investment we’ve made in our Oceanside store has provided enhancements that make it essentially a “new” store,” said Stater Bros. Markets Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Pete Van Helden. “I know the residents of North San Diego County are going to love the extra space, added features, and freshened appearance.”
Joel Nunez, the store’s manager, and his entire team invite the community of Oceanside to see all that the updated store has to offer during its grand reopening taking place from Wednesday, March 22, 2023, through Sunday, March 26, 2023. Customers will have an opportunity to sample some of the store’s new food items and to win a free bag of groceries.
