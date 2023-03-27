Stater Bros. Unveils Enlarged and Remodeled Oceanside, CA Store

Stater Bros. Markets is very pleased to announce the grand reopening of their newly enlarged and extensively remodeled supermarket in Oceanside, CA. The store, located at 3770 Mission Ave., Oceanside, CA 92054, has expanded by an additional 10,000 square feet and the additional space has allowed them to add all the amenities that are typically included in their new stores, such as a fresh-cut fruit station, fresh sushi station, and an expanded beer department, among other things. The store has also received an updated interior that matches their most recent stores.
Shoppers will appreciate having many of their favorite foods under one roof such as delectable pan dulce, hand-prepared guacamole, and tender tres leches cakes, among many others. Shoppers looking for delicious and convenient food options will be delighted with fresh sushi created in-store by professionally trained sushi chefs and freshly cut fruit straight from the store’s fruit-cutting station.
“In nearly all respects, the investment we’ve made in our Oceanside store has provided enhancements that make it essentially a “new” store,” said Stater Bros. Markets Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Pete Van Helden. “I know the residents of North San Diego County are going to love the extra space, added features, and freshened appearance.”
Joel Nunez, the store’s manager, and his entire team invite the community of Oceanside to see all that the updated store has to offer during its grand reopening taking place from Wednesday, March 22, 2023, through Sunday, March 26, 2023. Customers will have an opportunity to sample some of the store’s new food items and to win a free bag of groceries.
By Press Release
CBRE Sells 1.8-Acre Multifamily Development Site in Western Inland Empire for $6.78 Million
CBRE announced the $6.78 million sale of a 1.82-acre multifamily development site at the northwest corner of Red Oak Street and Spruce Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga, California. The property is within City Center, an area of Rancho Cucamonga zoned for future retail, civic activity, and multifamily housing, and is a hub for future employment within a pedestrian-oriented and transit-ready location.
Wes Jones, CBRE’s industrial specialist, and CBRE’s Stewart Weston, Dean Zander, and Rosie Cooper, whose expertise include multifamily and land, marketed the property for sale on behalf of the seller, Chase Partners, Ltd, led by David Parker, a local Southern California investment and development firm that has been active in the region for over 40 years.
The buyer was Western Spire, a private real estate investment firm focused on adding urban infill housing projects to suburban Southern California markets. This acquisition represents the company’s first development project in the Inland Empire, where they plan to build multifamily.
“Our team leveraged CBRE’s vast and seamless platform of resources and capabilities to provide unparalleled access to a wide array of domestic and foreign institutional investors and active local private investors,” said CBRE’s Zander. “CBRE’s deep investor relationships combined with their technology capabilities and finance and investment banking services helped the team to fully evaluate and execute a best-in-class investment strategy.”
“Wes, Rosie, Dean, and Stewart of CBRE did an outstanding job marketing and bringing this transaction to the finish line in the ever-changing environment. We couldn’t be more pleased with the performance by CBRE and the outcome of this offering,” said David Parker, president, Chase Partners.
Rancho Cucamonga is a preeminent location in the Inland Empire and has received many accolades such as one of “Best Places to Live” by Money Magazine. The city also boasts an average household income over $132,000 and an average home value of more than $870,000, according to a recent Redfin report.
“The Spruce and Red Oak site presented the opportunity to acquire a development site within one of the most sought-after markets offering a myriad of retail options, excellent schools, a plethora of jobs and excellent accessibility to the greater Inland Empire and the rest of Southern California,” said CBRE’s Weston. “It garnered significant investor interest and multiple qualified offers received.”
By Press Release
Supervisors direct $72.2 million to fight homelessness
Efforts to combat homelessness throughout San Bernardino County received a major boost today from county supervisors, who unanimously agreed to leverage $72.7 million in federal, state and county resources to support the landmark 2022 Homeless Strategic Action Plan approved by the board in June.
“Addressing the root causes of homelessness is the most effective means of reducing the numbers of people experiencing homelessness and providing a path forward for the individuals and the community at large,” said Fourth District Supervisor Curt Hagman. “As a board, we are leveraging all of the resources at our disposal and thinking outside the box by linking housing and other services to give people who are struggling a foundation of stability. This approach enables people to break through the challenges they are facing and get back on their feet and off the streets.”
The Homeless Initiatives Spending Plan approved by the Board of Supervisors today includes $15 million from the County general fund for a new County Housing Development Grant to support community-based homeless housing projects.
“San Bernardino County is taking a positive step to address homelessness with the Board of Supervisors action to approve funding for transitional housing and recuperative care,” said Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. “This will begin the necessary steps to increase much needed capacity for the unsheltered population while providing the necessary services. We look forward to our continued efforts on working with the community to meet the challenges of homelessness.”
“San Bernardino County is leading the way in addressing homelessness from a regional approach,” said Second District Supervisor Jesse Armendarez. “Today’s investment will create opportunity from housing and wrap-around services throughout our county and strengthen coordination with cities and nonprofit organizations.”
The spending plan allocates $72.7 million in available federal, state and county resources towards six strategic initiatives that support the county’s Homeless Strategic Framework and the 2022 Homeless Strategic Action Plan addressing the root causes of homelessness by increasing the supply of housing opportunities for at-risk populations:
- The Pacific Village Phase II expansion ($29.7 million) is one of several collective impact approaches to address homelessness in the county. Each of the treatment and housing typologies will provide individuals with semi-private or private housing rather than congregate dormitory beds. Private housing provides a stable, dignified living situation and can be tailored to fit the specialized needs of individuals who require high levels of social and behavioral health supports needed to accept and maintain housing. It is anticipated that Pacific Village will increase the number of individuals connected with housing and supportive services by 698 to approximately 726 annually.
- The Kern Street Adult Residential Facility expansion ($2.5 million) will convert an existing adult residential facility to a 30- bed facility that provides rooms, meals, supervision, distribution of medicine, and personal care assistance to individuals with chronic behavioral health issues and who are unable to live by themselves.
- At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the County initiated agreements under the State funded Project Roomkey program with numerous hotels and motels to house homeless individuals on a temporary basis. This funding will end on March 31, and there is a need to prevent this population returning to homelessness due to age and high medical risk factors. The Project Roomkey Continuance initiative ($4.4 million) will provide for the continued temporary housing support of 80 to 90 beds and the necessary components of housing, food, laundry services and security for an additional year as individuals transition from temporary to permanent housing.
- The Social Work Action Group, or SWAG, performs street outreach, engagement, housing navigation and case management services to individuals and families who are homeless by addressing the whole-person care approach. SWAG works in collaboration with the Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach and Proactive Enforcement (HOPE) team, Department of Behavioral Health, Department of Aging and Adult Services and community-based providers to provide services. In partnership with SWAG, the County has engaged with 165 homeless individuals since December 2021, with 63 (38%) of those individuals being sheltered. A recommendation to extend the current contract with SWAG for an additional two years ($3.4 million) was unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors today.
- The County Housing Development Grant initiative will have staff explore the development of a $20 million County grant program that can be offered to third parties (primarily partner cities) to support homeless housing projects, with a focus on the construction of new units, that provide additional housing beds (which may include emergency shelters). The goal of this program would be to create and operate additional low-cost housing units for homeless and displaced individuals. This program is in the conceptual stage and specific program details and budget adjustments will be brought forward for board approval at a future date.
- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) HOME-ARP Program allocated the county $12.7 million to assist with addressing the region’s housing needs and provision of homeless services. As a requirement of the agreement, the County must provide an Allocation Plan by March 31 detailing for which categories the county intends to use HOME-ARP funding. A public hearing before the board on the use of these funds took place today.
By Press Release
Meritage Homes Expands Southern California Presence With New Home Communities
The homebuilder will open 13 new home communities in 2023, totaling 20 communities across Southern California
Meritage Homes, the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., announced it will open 13 new home communities in the Southern California region this year, bringing the region’s total community count to 20. Whether seeking proximity to coastal beaches or the mountains, the homebuilder’s new communities include Huntington Beach, San Pedro, San Diego, Beaumont, Ontario, Moreno Valley, West Covina, Temecula, Winchester, Menifee, Pomona and Lake Elsinore.
“We are proud to expand our presence in Southern California with the introduction of 13 new communities,” said Nick Emsiek, Division President for Meritage Homes in Southern California. “These new communities will offer homebuyers even more opportunities to achieve their goal of homeownership with affordable, modern, and energy-efficient homes to meet their needs. We take great pride in delivering quality craftsmanship and exceptional customer service to our homebuyers and are confident this latest expansion will help us continue to deliver on our brand promise of a Life. Built. Better.®”
Six of the 13 new 2023 communities have already opened for sale, and seven additional communities will open in the coming months, providing significant homeownership opportunities to buyers in the region. Three neighborhoods at The Fairways in Beaumont are now pre-selling with models opening in April. West Cameron in West Covina, Stratus in Pomona plus two neighborhoods at Nichols Ranch in Lake Elsinore will open this spring and summer.
The full list of communities can be found here. Featured communities include:
Regatta in Huntington Beach—Final Opportunity
Offering a last chance to own a new construction home 1.5 miles from the coast, Regatta at Huntington Beach puts you at the center of Surf City and all the amenities it has to offer. A bike ride away from Dog Beach, dining on Main Street and Huntington’s premier schools, Regatta is a community that extends beyond the walls of its homes.
Regatta – Exterior
- Price Range: Starting from $1M
- Home Sizes: 1,716 – 2,147 sq. ft.
- Bedrooms: 3-4
- Bathrooms: 2-3
- Sales Center Address: 19109 Azul Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
The Fairways in Beaumont —Now Pre-Selling
Featuring one and two-story single-family residences with secluded bedrooms, lofts and flex spaces, the neighborhoods (Azaela, Magnolia, and Holly) at The Fairways provide room to relax indoors and out. The amenity-rich community is complete with multiple resort-style pools, a fitness center, parks and a dog park. Seeking more activity, acclaimed golf courses are just steps away from the community.
- Price Range: Starting from the $500,000s
- Home Sizes: 1,628 – 3,247 sq. Ft.
- Bedrooms: 3-5
- Bathrooms: 2-3
- Sales Center Address: Starting April 7 at 35241 Braid Place, Beaumont, CA 92223
Tays Landing in Ontario—Now Selling
Tays Landing offers 3–4-bedroom homes and plenty of community amenities providing opportunities to connect with fellow residents. With a sparkling pool and park central in the community and near regional parks and shopping, Tays Landing has no shortage of things to do.
- Price Range: Starting from the $600,000s
- Home Sizes: 1,465 – 1,955 sq. Ft.
- Bedrooms: 3-4
- Bathrooms: 2-3
- Sales Center Address: 677 E. Madeleine Privado, Ontario, CA
Heirloom Farms in Temecula—Now Selling
Offering single-family homes and two- or three-story townhomes, the neighborhoods (Valiant, Sultana, and Crimson) at Heirloom Farms are now selling homes in the award-winning Temecula school district. With amenities to keep the whole family entertained, the neighborhoods offer easy access to a community pool, playground and clubhouse, as well as local parks, shopping and dining attractions.
Valiant—Community Center
- Price Range: Starting from the $400,000s
- Home Sizes: 1,387 – 2,155 sq. ft.
- Bedrooms: 2-4
- Bathrooms: 2-3
- Sales Center Address: 40473 Birchfield Drive, Temecula, CA
The new communities offer move-in timelines that fit your deadlines, financing incentives to lower interest rates and a simple buying process with clear pricing and no surprises.
Meritage Homes is committed to constructing energy-efficient, sustainable and healthy homes for its buyers. Every Meritage home is built with energy- and money-saving features including spray-foam insulation, ENERGY STAR® certified appliances, Low-E windows, a high-performance air filtration system that improves the home’s air quality and reduces the number of allergens. Additionally, all new homes will be equipped with an efficient multispeed HVAC system that allows owners to better manage the comfort of their home while reducing their environmental impact and operating costs. Every home also includes Meritage’s M. Connected Home™ Automation Suite, with smart door locks, door sensors and motion detectors, USB outlets and advanced thermostats, which are centrally managed through a smart home hub and app.
For more information about Meritage’s Southern California region communities, please visit https://www.meritagehomes.com/state/ca/southern-ca or call (877) 275-6374.
