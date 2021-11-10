Marie Osmond in Concert with the Desert Symphony at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12, AT 10 A.M.

Legendary singer and entertainer, Marie Osmond will perform in concert with the Desert Symphony at The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa on Wednesday, March 9 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, November 12, at 10 a.m.

Marie Osmond has spent over five iconic decades in the entertainment business performing as a successful singer, television performer, and talk show host, dancer, actor, author, entrepreneur, and public speaker. She has continued to maintain relevance, remaining an instantly recognizable figure across the globe. Her debut single Paper Roses reached the No. 1 spot on two Billboard charts, a feat that not only placed her among an elite class of musical royalty but instantly catapulted her into international superstardom.

She is a multiple gold and platinum-selling artist and CMA winner, garnering numerous Billboard chart-topping singles and albums, and three New York Times Bestselling books. She has entertained millions throughout the world through television, radio, film, literature, live concerts, and Broadway performances. Since Marie and brother Donny ended their 11-year residency at the Flamingo in November 2019, she travels the US with her sell-out Symphonic shows. Her Top 10 Billboard album “Music is Medicine” is the perfect setup for her forthcoming “Unexpected” studio album which will be out in time for the Christmas holidays.

Visit Marie Osmond online at marieosmond.com and follow her updates on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Show Information: Marie Osmond In Concert with The Desert Symphony

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 8 p.m.

Location: The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.

Purchase tickets: Prices: $45-$75, based on seat location. www.AguaCalienteCasinos.com; (800) 514-3849