San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Breaks Ground on Innovative Commercial Center

Tribe begins construction on San Manuel Landing, a 50+ acre Class A supply and logistics center in San Bernardino

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians was joined by civic leaders and community partners on Friday to break ground on San Manuel Landing – a state-of-the art commercial center, supply and logistics facility that will further the Tribe’s commitment to long-term investment in the economic development of the region. The ceremony was held at the former Norton Air Force Base, where the new facility will be built.

San Manuel Landing is one of the Tribe’s latest investments in urban renewal and community revitalization. In addition to creating construction jobs and permanent jobs, the development will add an estimated $6M in direct financial impact to the region through the payment of impact fees and permits and approximately $1M per year in property taxes. Designed to meet both CALGreen Certifications and Leadership in Energy Environmental Design (LEED) specifications, the 1.1M square foot complex is thoughtfully designed, incorporating a greenway park heralded by the iconic Norton Air Force Base water tower at its entrance with extensive landscaping throughout. The center will use innovative “green” technology, including solar energy, accommodations for electric truck and vehicle charging, and an onsite truck staging area. An art mural on a prominent wall of the Landing will illustrate the inter-connected history shared by the Tribe and the former Norton site.

Pictured from left to right: San Manuel Bird Singers Edward Duro (Business Committee Member), Johnny Hernandez, Jr. (Vice Chairman), Trevor Mathews (Tribal Citizen), Ken Ramirez (Chairman) and Sean Ramirez (Tribal Community Member) open the San Manuel Landing Groundbreaking Ceremony with traditional songs native to the region.

San Manuel Bird Singers opened the ceremony with ancestral songs native to the region. San Manuel Chairman Ken Ramirez spoke to guests about the history of the land where San Manuel Landing is being constructed and how it is part of a rich tradition of trade forged by the Serrano people. He also noted the long-standing connection of San Manuel tribal community members and the now closed Norton Air Force Base. The Chairman emphasized the desire of the Tribe to continue driving economic development for the Inland Empire with a focus on collaboration with governmental and community partners.

“Today we are walking in the footprints of our ancestors. The interstate system is built along the same trails that our ancestors forged during their travels and we are continuing their journey by establishing San Manuel Landing,” said San Manuel Chairman Ken Ramirez.

Among the invited guests at the ceremony were San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia and San Bernardino International Airport Authority Executive Director Mike Burrows. Mayor Valdivia thanked the Tribe for its contribution to charitable causes in San Bernardino and celebrated the city’s strong relationship with San Manuel. Executive Director Burrows detailed a vision for the revitalization of the former Norton Air Force Base.