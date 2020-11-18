Local Church Enables Peace of Mind During the Holidays with convenient, same day results for PCR COVID-19 Testing

Alt. 1: Laboratory Partners with Church to Provide Congregation and Community with Testing as Part of Larger Safety Strategy for the Holidays

In addition to the safety protocols recommended by the CDC and governing officials, Crossroads Community Church has partnered with Discovery Genomics, Inc. to provide the community with highly-sensitive PCR testing prior to Thanksgiving.

The drive-thru testing site will take place at Crossroads Community Church in Corona located in the main parking lot adjacent to Ontario Avenue and will be open the week of Thanksgiving from Monday, November 23rd through Wednesday, November 25th.

The site will offer real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests at a discounted holiday rate to anyone who makes an appointment. The tests are 99.9% accurate, FDA approved under Emergency Use Authorization, and processed in a CLIA-certified lab with results communicated through a secure, HIPAA-compliant portal. The results are usually available in under 24 hours.

CEO of Discovery Genomics, Dr. Desmond Thio reminds everyone that testing is just one piece of the larger health safety strategy: “Testing can be a helpful supplement to the safety guidelines provided by the CDC and other governing bodies. Antigen and antibody tests yield a higher rate of false negatives, while PCR testing provides greater accuracy in identifying individuals that are infectious to others… The tests that we provide at Discovery Genomics are the gold standard of diagnostic testing, with a 99.9% accuracy and sensitivity rate.”

Lead Pastor of Crossroads Chuck Boher says, “Being able to provide an additional layer of peace of mind for our congregation and community is priceless, especially during the holidays.”