Juice It Up! Proudly Opens First Calimesa Location

Leading Smoothie & Superfruit Bowl Chain Continues Growing in California’s Booming Inland Empire

Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie and superfruit bowl chains, is excited to announce that its new Calimesa, California, location is now open for business. Featuring the brand’s fresh and aesthetically appealing store design that includes striking architecture and a welcoming environment, the new store is owned by first-time franchisee Zoey Zahir, who expects to expand the Juice It Up! footprint with future stores throughout Riverside County and beyond. Located at The Marketplace at Calimesa, Juice It Up! is now serving its full menu of deliciously flavorful and nutritiously functional fresh-squeezed raw juices, blended-to-order smoothies, nutrient-rich açaí and superfruit bowls to Calimesa locals and visitors.

“As a frequent Juice It Up! customer, I was always impressed by the brand’s commitment to providing tasty and nutritional offerings that cater to all tastebuds, and as a proud small business owner and Calimesa local, I’m eager to help extend that commitment to this thriving community,” said Zahir. “We are thrilled to announce our opening, excited to help stimulate local economic growth and prosperity, looking forward to deepening our community involvement, and ready to welcome the community to our first location and have everyone enjoy the same products that we have fallen in love with.”

As the demand for fresh, healthy and convenient menu options like those served by Juice It Up! continues to grow in the Western United States, Juice It Up! continues to attract franchise partners that are seeing value in a franchise opportunity that offers relatively lower costs of development, attractive and simplified food costs, and a lighter labor model compared to many other franchised restaurants, especially in new, untapped markets. Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with a thriving brand in the popular smoothie, bowl and juice segment.







Robust same store sales and AUV growth, including a record-setting three-year period from 2019 to 2022, experienced leadership and world class franchise support have become Juice It Up! hallmarks, complementing the brand’s reputation as an innovator of lesser known superfruits and functional food science. For nearly three decades, the brand has made guest health and wellness a priority. Juice It Up! has emerged as a formidable player in the smoothie sector and is well-known for class-leading menu and product innovation, including a wealth of options like its popular classic smoothies, bowls packed with superfruits, and fiber-rich plant-based smoothies.

Juice It Up!’s new Calimesa store is located at 1008 Cherry Valley Blvd, Suite #110, and can be reached at (909) 795-6800. The location is open Sunday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For more information about Juice It Up!, including the full menu with nutritional values, or to learn more about franchising with Juice It Up!, visit www.juiceitup.com.