Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce Hosts New Members Reception

The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce its “New Members Reception,” scheduled for 5:30 pm on July 25th at the prestigious Five Star Event Center in Rancho Cucamonga. The event aims to honor and celebrate its latest members, including Legacy Bank in Murrieta, USI Insurance Services, Topgolf, SecLex, Southern California PGA, and Lopez Finance.

The reception is slated for an evening of festive celebration, with an array of food and wine pairings, followed by enriching networking opportunities. This occasion serves as an ideal platform for members to intermingle, explore potential collaborations, and strengthen their local business community ties.

“The New Members Reception is a tradition that embodies the spirit of the Inland Empire Chamber,” said Edward Ornelas, Jr., President of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce. “It provides an exceptional opportunity for our newest members to familiarize themselves with the Chamber’s community, and for our longstanding members to embrace new additions to our business network.”

The event attendees will represent a broad spectrum of industries and businesses. The diversity of these participants underscores the robustness of the Inland Empire business community and the Chamber’s commitment to foster economic growth across sectors.

Legacy Bank, USI Insurance Services, Topgolf, SecLex, Southern California PGA, and Lopez Finance have each made significant contributions in their respective fields. Their membership with the Chamber augments its reputation as a dynamic, inclusive, and vibrant business community.

The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce extends a warm invitation to all members and looks forward to the enriching exchange of ideas and forging of new partnerships at this welcoming reception.

For additional information regarding the New Members Reception, please visit the website at nmr.iechamber.org.