Jennifer O’Farrell, Chief External Affairs Officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire, Wins 2023 Woman of Achievement Award for the Inland Empire Community Foundation

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire is proud to announce that its Chief External Affairs Officer, Jennifer O’Farrell, has been awarded the 2023 Woman of Achievement Award by the Inland Empire Community Foundation’s Women’s Giving Fund.

The Woman of Achievement Award is presented to a woman who has made significant contributions to the Inland Empire community through leadership, innovation, and dedication to creating sustainable impact in the diverse communities of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Jennifer O’Farrell was chosen for this award because of her exceptional leadership in the nonprofit sector, her unwavering commitment to helping children and families, and her tireless advocacy for upward social and economic mobility within the framework of mentoring.

As Chief External Affairs Officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire, Jennifer has played a pivotal role in expanding the organization’s programs and services to reach more children in need. She has also been instrumental in forging strong partnerships with other community organizations, businesses, and government agencies to create a more supportive and inclusive environment for children and families.

Moreover, Mrs. O’Farrell has long been an advocate for community-driven social impact that empowers underserved and marginalized communities. Even prior to her work with the agency, Mrs. O’Farrell has successfully worked to empower women and girls with skills, knowledge and opportunities for success, thus mentorship was a natural progression in her passion and career.

Today, she continues to champion the cause of mentorship at a local, state, and national level as a proven solution to poverty, abuse, and human trafficking. As a result, she has played a significant role in the formation of milestone legislation such as AB 2669 designed to protect youth while expanding services and opportunities for mentorship.

Mrs. O’Farrell’s leadership has not gone unnoticed, and she has received numerous accolades and honors throughout her career. In addition to the Woman of Achievement Award, Jennifer has also been named 2018 Social Entrepreneur of the Year by Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship (IECE) at California State University San Bernardino, and previously honored with the 2014 NAACP Community Service Freedom Award.

“We are incredibly proud of Jennifer and all that she has accomplished,” said Sloane Keane, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire. “She is a true champion for children and families, and her unwavering commitment to our mission has made a profound impact on the communities we serve. We congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to all that she will achieve in the future.”

The inaugural award was presented at the March 26th Women’s Giving Fund Spring Fling in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire, visit www.iebigs.org.